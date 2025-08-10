'Classy' Minnie Driver Stuns in Black Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver stunned in new bikini-clad photos at the beach. The 55-year-old spent her holiday alone, relaxing in a black two-piece by the water in Fregenae, Italy. Driver accessorized with a Giorgio Armani handbag and a matching hat. Her freckles were in full effect from the sunshine as she lay on a lounge chair. The actress captioned her three-photo Instagram carousel, explaining how she missed her family but realized those feelings were inevitable while working abroad.

'Slightly Ambivalent About Being Alone'

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver said a lifeguard grew concerned for her after she swam 1.5 miles.

“Slightly ambivalent about being alone for this long, but the lady next to me took the very nice overhead shot showing off my @leftonfriday swimsuit and I swam for 1.5 miles until a lifeguard in a pedalo (! 62) arrived to ask me if I was ok,” she wrote. “Something seemed to make sense to him when I told him I was British,” Driver continued. “I love my work and I miss my family, I suppose these things must just live side by side. #sunday #roma #seaside #isleybrothers.”

'Always a Good Vibe'

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Fans applauded the 'icon' for always being a 'good vibe.'

Driver’s fans flooded her comments with praise for her “classy” look. Many complimented her for her minimalist bathing suit, saying she looked “amazing” in the “gorgeous” bikini. “Always a good vibe,” wrote a fan. “Icon, we love you,” added another.

Minnie Driver to Star in 'The Faithful'

Source: mega The actress is working on 'The Faithful,' a six-episode Biblical series.

In July, Driver revealed she’ll be starring in The Faithful, a Biblical limited series. The first installment will feature six episodes and be produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. Driver will play the role of Sarah, one of the Bible’s five most iconic women. The narrative will detail The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and will be portrayed through the eyes of Sarah, her former slave Hagar, her great-niece Rebekah and Rebekah’s nieces, Leah and Rachel.

'This Is the Busiest Work Year I've Had in a While'

Source: mega Minnie Driver expressed how 'grateful' she is to be working on 'The Faithful.'