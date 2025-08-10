or
'Classy' Minnie Driver Stuns in Black Bikini: Photos

photo of Minnie Driver
Source: MEGA;@driverminnie/Instagram

The actress knows how to unwind!

Aug. 10 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver stunned in new bikini-clad photos at the beach. The 55-year-old spent her holiday alone, relaxing in a black two-piece by the water in Fregenae, Italy.

Driver accessorized with a Giorgio Armani handbag and a matching hat. Her freckles were in full effect from the sunshine as she lay on a lounge chair.

The actress captioned her three-photo Instagram carousel, explaining how she missed her family but realized those feelings were inevitable while working abroad.

'Slightly Ambivalent About Being Alone'

photo of Minnie Driver said a lifeguard grew concerned for her after she swam 1.5 miles
Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Minnie Driver said a lifeguard grew concerned for her after she swam 1.5 miles.

“Slightly ambivalent about being alone for this long, but the lady next to me took the very nice overhead shot showing off my @leftonfriday swimsuit and I swam for 1.5 miles until a lifeguard in a pedalo (! 62) arrived to ask me if I was ok,” she wrote.

“Something seemed to make sense to him when I told him I was British,” Driver continued. “I love my work and I miss my family, I suppose these things must just live side by side. #sunday #roma #seaside #isleybrothers.”

'Always a Good Vibe'

photo of Fans applauded the 'icon' for always being a 'good vibe'
Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Fans applauded the 'icon' for always being a 'good vibe.'

Driver’s fans flooded her comments with praise for her “classy” look. Many complimented her for her minimalist bathing suit, saying she looked “amazing” in the “gorgeous” bikini.

“Always a good vibe,” wrote a fan.

“Icon, we love you,” added another.

Minnie Driver to Star in 'The Faithful'

photo of The actress is working on 'The Faithful,' a six-episode Biblical series
Source: mega

The actress is working on 'The Faithful,' a six-episode Biblical series.

In July, Driver revealed she’ll be starring in The Faithful, a Biblical limited series. The first installment will feature six episodes and be produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.

Driver will play the role of Sarah, one of the Bible’s five most iconic women. The narrative will detail The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and will be portrayed through the eyes of Sarah, her former slave Hagar, her great-niece Rebekah and Rebekah’s nieces, Leah and Rachel.

'This Is the Busiest Work Year I've Had in a While'

photo of Minnie Driver expressed how 'grateful' she is to be working on 'The Faithful'
Source: mega

Minnie Driver expressed how 'grateful' she is to be working on 'The Faithful.'

The actress shared the news via Instagram by penning how thankful she is to be expanding into a genre she hasn’t worked with yet.

“Well, this is the busiest work year I’ve had in a while. Couldn’t be more grateful. The CRAZY brilliant storytelling that l’m getting to be a part of... thanks to my sister @katecdriver and my love @addisonodea and Oliver Slinger + @wuntitled + Craig Shapiro who insist I believe I can do it XO,” she wrote.

Driver continued, “From a crime drama on Netflix to Emily in Paris to a female-driven Biblical epic, to a play about love and grief and life and death... I think there might be something for everyone in this paradigm... #stories.”

