Daily Checkout: Clinique’s Viral Lipstick Is Worth The Hype, Our Editor Says — Shop Now

Clinique’s iconic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has come a long way since the shade’s 1971 gloss-pot debut. A beauty must-have throughout the ‘90s and early ‘00s, the makeup classic has recently endured an unprecedented revival — all thanks to TikTok.

For almost a year now, the lipstick has found itself a viral staple among the app’s beauty community, garnering glowing reviews from major makeup influencers like Meredith Duxbury and Mikayla Nogueira with the hashtag #BlackHoney garnering more than 53.7 million views. Touted for its comfortable, chapstick-like texture and rich, yet buildable tint, it seems this product actually exceeds its astounding reputation, serving as a makeup bag must-have to OK!’s Deputy Editor Nikki Schuster.

“I say it lives up to the hype,” Nikki shares. “It does exactly what people say it does and what more could you want than your lips looking perfect 24/7?”

After first discovering the lipstick on TikTok and becoming “very fascinated” by promises of its sheer, natural tint, Nikki, was able to try the chronically sold-out lipstick for herself after an influencer friend gifted her a mini-tube. A self-described “chapstick fanatic,” Nikki says she “instantly became obsessed” with the lipstick's silky, long-lasting formula and sheer coverage, dubbing the product as being “one-thousand percent” better than a lip balm.

“It gives you the smoothness that you always want your lips to have so they feel super hydrated,” Nikki explains. “It also gives you that naturally pigmented color on your lips. It doesn’t look like you're wearing lipstick but your lips look fuller, more vibrant,” she continues. “It just makes your face look nice.”

