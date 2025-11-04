Cloners Get Colossal: Inside the Mega-Merger That Will Change the Planet
Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:50 a.m. ET
Colossal Biosciences, the high-profile company that has everyone talking about bringing back the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger, just acquired Viagen, the number one name in animal cloning and best known for cloning dogs for many families including celebrities like Paris Hilton and Barbra Streisand.
With this acquisition, Colossal now has access to the number one cloning company in the world. Ben Lamm, the brilliant Founder and CEO of Colossal, shared his excitement, “Colossal is thrilled to welcome Viagen, the world’s leading cloning company, into our portfolio. No other company comes close to what Viagen has achieved. Their unmatched expertise and cloning technology stack have become the world’s standard, and their application of these critical and proprietary technologies to endangered species conservation makes them an invaluable partner in advancing our global de-extinction and species preservation mission.”
Viagen is now harnessing its power to save the planet's most threatened animals, successfully cloning 15 different species with a remarkable success rate of nearly 80%. Global icon and Colossal investor Paris Hilton is on board, “Colossal’s acquisition of Viagen is just another exciting step in their path to bringing back earth’s biodiversity in volume.“
This merger means the planet's most endangered animals are finally getting the VIP treatment. It’s glamorous, it’s groundbreaking, and it’s saving the world, one fabulous clone at a time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Viagen’s proprietary technology will fuel Colossal’s de-extinction efforts," confirms Matt James, Colossal’s Chief Animal Officer. They’re creating a genetic vault for over 22 threatened species—the White rhino and Black rhino are already on the list.
With Viagen's unmatched cloning technology joining forces with Colossal's audacious vision, the future of conservation is officially having its moment. This powerful partnership proves that when science and celebrity align, saving the planet becomes the most exclusive trend in the world. Get ready for a future where extinction is simply out of style.