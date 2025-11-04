Cloners Get Colossal: Inside the Mega-Merger That Will Change the Planet

Colossal Biosciences, the high-profile company that has everyone talking about bringing back the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger, just acquired Viagen, the number one name in animal cloning and best known for cloning dogs for many families including celebrities like Paris Hilton and Barbra Streisand.

With this acquisition, Colossal now has access to the number one cloning company in the world. Ben Lamm, the brilliant Founder and CEO of Colossal, shared his excitement, “Colossal is thrilled to welcome Viagen, the world’s leading cloning company, into our portfolio. No other company comes close to what Viagen has achieved. Their unmatched expertise and cloning technology stack have become the world’s standard, and their application of these critical and proprietary technologies to endangered species conservation makes them an invaluable partner in advancing our global de-extinction and species preservation mission.”