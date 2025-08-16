CNN Anchors at War: Jake Tapper Fumes 'Give Me My Show Back' as He Spars With Anderson Cooper
While reporting live from Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15, CNN anchor Jake Tapper lost his patience with fellow anchor Anderson Cooper.
Tapper’s reporting paused for a commercial break after President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin fielded questions during their summit about the Russia-Ukraine war.
'Just Give Me My Show Back'
When the live segment returned, the channel switched to Cooper in New York, who attempted to pass coverage back to Tapper in Alaska. However, Tapper was unaware he was back on air when he began complaining about not having enough airtime. “I’m fine, just give me my show back,” Tapper could be heard saying.
Cooper responded lightheartedly to the anchor, “Your show’s back!” The segment continued to spiral downward, though, once Tapper was back on air.
CNN Report Spirals Downward
While interviewing California Senator Adam Schiff, Tapper faced difficulties, with Schiff telling the CNN anchor he had “lost” him.
“We’re having real comms problems today; I’m sorry about that. If anybody can hear me, let’s throw it back to New York,” Tapper announced before the channel directed its attention to Cooper.
- Jim Acosta's CNN Show Rumored to Be Moving Timeslots to 'Throw a Bone' to Donald Trump
- 'Ratings Gold': Donald Trump Flaunts Ego, Promises First Appearance on CNN Since 2016 Won't Disappoint Viewers
- CNN Top Anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper Were Ordered Not to 'Express Any Outrage' While Covering Donald Trump's Inauguration
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Now It's Up to President Zelenskyy'
President Trump and Putin’s August summit marks their first meeting since 2019 in Japan — five years after Russia first invaded Ukraine.
As the ongoing war in Ukraine fails to conclude, Trump continues to be the middleman between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After their joint press conference on Friday, Trump spoke with Sean Hannity of Fox News, telling him it is now Zelenskyy’s responsibility to get the ceasefire deal done.
“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations — they have to get involved a little bit. But it’s up to President Zelenskyy,” the president told Hannity. “I think we are, and if they like, I’ll be at that next meeting.”
“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” Trump added. “Look, Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”
'I Think the Meeting Went Very Well'
When Hannity questioned Trump about threatening Putin with “severe consequences” if he did not withdraw from Ukrainian territory, the president said his previous intentions are no longer a focal point.
“Because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that,” he said. “Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something. But we don’t have to think about that today. I think the meeting went very well.”