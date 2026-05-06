Jane Fonda's Ex-Husband and CNN Founder Ted Turner Dead at Age 87 After Lengthy Battle With Dementia

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CNN founder Ted Turner has tragically passed away at age 87. News broke of the entrepreneur's death on Wednesday, May 6, following his years-long struggle with dementia, per a news release from Turner Enterprises.

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Source: MEGA Ted Turner died at age 87.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world." Turner leaves behind five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

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Source: MEGA Ted Turner announced his dementia diagnosis in 2018.

Turner revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018, shortly before he turned 80. “It's a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer's. It's similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer's is fatal," he explained in a CBS Mornings interview at the time. "Thank goodness I don't have that. But, I also have got, let's – the one that's – I can't remember the name of it…dementia. I can't remember what my disease is." The philanthropist's main symptom of his illness was fatigue. "Tired. Exhausted. That's the main symptoms, and, forgetfulness,” he detailed.

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Jane Fonda Speaks Out on Ted Turner's Dementia Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda and Ted Turner were rumored to have split due to religious discrepancies.

In October 2018, Fonda revealed that she knew about Turner’s dementia long before the world found out. “Ted told me about his condition a while back. People who saw my HBO documentary will recognize that he’s not the Ted we used to know,” she said. “The energy isn’t there. It was pretty obvious that someone was wrong. I think it’s good that he’s said what it was and that it’s being managed. Through Ted, people will now have an opportunity to learn more about Lewy Body disease. Most likely don’t realize this is what Robin Williams [was diagnosed with after his death in 2014]. But in Robin’s case, it was misdiagnosed. They didn’t catch it in time to save him.”

Jane Fonda Honored Ted Turner at 2025 Event

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda and Ted Turner were married for 10 years.