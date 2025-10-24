CNN Star Christiane Amanpour Reveals Her Ovarian Cancer Has Returned

Article continues below advertisement

CNN star Christiane Amanpour revealed her cancer has returned after previously beating it. “I have it again, but it’s being very well managed,” the journalist said during a Thursday, October 23, appearance on the “Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story” podcast. “This is one of the whole things that people have to understand about some cancers.”

Source: mega The CNN star revealed her ovarian cancer has returned.

“I had all the relevant organs removed, but it came back a couple of times in a lymph node,” Amanpour, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy, added. Fortunately, Amanpour said the treatment this time around is the "opposite of grueling." “I have no side effects. I take pills every day. Now, every six weeks, I go into the hospital and have an infusion of the other drug that goes with my particular cocktail of immunotherapy," she added. In 2021, the anchor shared she was diagnosed with the disease after being off the air for several weeks.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now going through several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I am confident,” she said in June 2021, per Deadline.

Source: mega The star said she wants to urge people to get checked out and see a doctor.

“I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but really as a shout-out to most early diagnosis,” she continued. During the Thursday interview, Amanpour said her prior surgery "went exceptionally well."

Source: mega The journalist was first diagnosed in 2021.

“They took out pretty much everything. And I also asked them to take out my appendix. I did that in memory of a friend of mine who had appendix cancer, which is apparently is a one in a million [diagnosis], but she ended up unfortunately dying. … Empty cavity. No cervix. No more pap smears," she said. Amanpour added, “I’m pretty strong and good constitution, do a lot of exercise, eat well, so I left hospital fairly quickly. I can’t remember exactly, but several weeks afterwards, they started me on the chemo regime, which I believe was 16 weeks. That involved going into the hospital and having the intravenous [treatment].”

Source: mega The anchor said the cancer is under control.