Coco & Eve Wants to Fix the Step Everyone Skips Before Self-Tanning

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One of the trickier parts of applying a fresh self-tan can happen before you even open the bottle. Putting new color over patchy remnants of an older tan may make an application look less even, particularly around drier areas where color can linger. Coco & Eve is targeting that in-between stage with its new Tan Prep & Erase Scrub, launching October 13. The dual-action body scrub is designed to help remove old self-tan in as little as 60 seconds while exfoliating skin ahead of the next application. Coco & Eve is positioning it as a way to combine old-tan removal and skin prep into one quicker step before a fresh application. Regular self-tanners will probably know the awkward stage well. Most of the color may have faded, while areas around the hands, elbows, knees, ankles or wrists still look darker or more uneven. Going straight back in with another application can sometimes make those differences more visible. Tan Prep & Erase Scrub is meant for that window. Apply it to dry skin before you shower, leave it on for 60 seconds, then buff it away under the water with an exfoliating mitt. Starting from bare skin? Skip the wait and simply massage it in as a regular exfoliating scrub. Results may vary depending on skin type, the original product and how much color remains.

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The Tan Is Only Part of the Routine Self-tanning formulas get most of the attention once the color develops, but the condition of the skin beforehand can affect how the next application appears. Exfoliation may help create a smoother-looking base by loosening dry skin and remnants of a previous tan. That can be especially useful in areas where self-tanner tends to catch more easily. It does not guarantee an even result, since application technique and individual skin still matter, though starting without obvious patches can make the process easier to manage. There is also a practical timing issue. If old color is still hanging on unevenly, people may be more likely to delay reapplying or spend extra time trying to correct certain areas before they can start again. That is where the new launch fits into Coco & Eve’s existing tanning range. The brand is already known for products such as its Bali Bronzing Foam, which has previously appeared in self-tanner coverage from publications including Good Housekeeping and People. Tan Prep & Erase Scrub focuses on the step before products like that go on.

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