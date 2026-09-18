Coco Rocha Reveals Her Eldest Daughter Has Her 'Own Sense of Style': 'I Really Love When They Have Their Own Passions'

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Coco Rocha’s daughter seems to be following in her footsteps! “My oldest is 11. She’s the one who now has her own sense of style and an opinion of it. My 8-year-old boy, he’s just like, put shorts on, long socks, and you’re like, ‘Yes.’ But to see her sense of style kind of appear in a group of girls who are so sweet but don’t really have an opinion of fashion, I am loving it. It is the thing that I don’t want her to lose,” the model, 38, exclusively told OK! as she celebrated the upcoming launch of her first-ever collaboration with Baggallini with an exclusive NYFW preview event in New York City.

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Source: @COCOROCHA/INSTAGRAM Coco Rocha has three kids.

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“It’s not just about her clothing opinion or statement. It’s about just having her own opinion. So if she wants to go into my closet and wear the most bonkers, absurd-looking thing to school, as long as it’s appropriate, why not?” she continued. The star, who shares three children — Ioni James, Iver Eames, and Iley Ryn — with her artist and photographer husband, James Conran, said at the beginning of the school year, “she was wearing a tuxedo,” and at the end of the year, “she was wearing a ball gown.”

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Source: @COCOROCHA/INSTAGRAM The model said they don't 'care' about her job.

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“I think it speaks to people’s confidence if you can actually go out there and just wear something impractical, but also be so confident while you’re doing it. So yeah, she is that. Sometimes she sees my clothes, even though it’s out of the same closet, and she’s like, ‘No, not like that,’” she quipped. The brunette beauty said her kids don’t even notice her outfits sometimes. “They’re eating bagels. They couldn't care less. So I think that also speaks to, like, do they care what their mom does? I don’t know. I think that’s what’s happening right now. If I’m in a gown, they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ And we were at Christian [Soriano]’s, so yeah, I’m in a fitting. They’re like, ‘Oh, okay, back to the iPad,’” she said.

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At the end of the day, Rocha is just happy to see her kids doing what “they want to do,” as long as they “put their heart and soul into it.” “Do we all want to do what our moms and dads do? Probably not. But yes, it is nice that they enjoy or understand what we’re doing. I really love when they have their own passions. She’s obsessed with theater. I can’t sing, but she can sing and get her own opportunities and chances. It’s so cool. So yeah, we’ll bond over anything, but I just want them to be solid at whatever they choose to do,” she shared.

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Source: BAGGALLINI The star shared tips to being confident.

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Over the years, Rocha has come into her own. “I guess it’s like riding a bike after a point. It’s just like, this is the job, right? I’m confused when someone is not confident at something they have done all their life. And that is the question then: Is it something they’re just faking, or has this never been meant for them? So yeah, I guess I have the confidence in it. And in the end, I always like to layer it with some humor. Everything we do, we should have a laugh. Let’s have a giggle,” she noted. “Typically, people who joke around have, I feel like, a little more confidence because they can be okay with people laughing at them. It doesn’t have to be so serious. We don’t need to be so serious.”

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In the meantime, Rocha kicked off New York Fashion Week in the best way — by celebrating her first-ever collaboration with Baggallini, which has pockets specifically for shoes. “You open that bag and there are compartments galore. So when we decided to partner together and create the Super Bag, I thought one thing that was missing was — when we used to do castings during New York Fashion Week, which, funny enough, last week was casting week. We are now in New York Fashion Week, and the models are on the streets of New York walking from casting to casting, and it’s brutal,” she said. “So they take off their shoes, they shove them in their bags, and then they put on their high heels and off they go. I always said how icky that was. So when we created this, it wouldn’t just be one more compartment. We put the shoes on the side, which could be used for anything. I just went with my kids on a big trip, and, for instance, our swimsuits were wet, and they went in there. Or it was snacks that needed to be easy access, or their iPads. It’s just easy access. But really, initially, that was what it was for. I thought it was special. I think it was a unique opportunity to really showcase what the models do and what they needed in their bags,” she continued. Now, the bag keeps Rocha “super organized,” especially when she’s on the go.

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Source: BAGGALLINI The bag keeps the mom-of-three 'organized.'