Cody Simpson 'Unable to Walk or Talk' as Painful Double Injury Halts Surgery Plans

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Cody Simpson detailed a painful double injury that derailed his upcoming plans to release new music. "The universe is serving it to me this year!" Simpson, 29, began a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Monday, June 30. "An update on where I’ve been: I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @codysimpson/Instagram Cody Simpson posed with his crutches as he explained the story behind his dislocated knee.

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Cody Simpson Revealed Painful Double Injury

Source: @codysimpson/Instagram Cody Simpson 'can't walk or talk' after suffering two serious injuries in the last few months.

The "Let Go" singer explained he had a surgery planned to aid the vocal cord's recovery, but it was ultimately delayed after he dislocated his knee while rehearsing for a music video. "I can’t walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come," he revealed. "I've been pushing my body and mind for years now nonstop and I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest. The album and live shows have to wait, but I’ve got some work to share while I’m down for the count. You can’t hold me down! I’ll be back stronger ❤️." In a cheeky final remark, the "On My Mind" singer added, "FYI, we still shot the music video..."

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Cody Simpson's Fans Reacted to Delayed Music

Source: @codysimpson/Instagram Cody Simpson included a video of himself falling in pain while rehearsing.

Simpson included a photo of himself on crutches, while another video showed him falling during a rehearsal. Fans immediately flooded the comments section with well wishes for a quick recovery. "Will be praying for you 🙌 take care of yourself man. it will take time but you’ll turn out ok in the end rest and reset," one fan said, while another wrote, "We have waited a long time for you to return to music, so we can wait a bit longer for you to be on you 100 percent ❤️ get well soon." "Hope you have a speedy recovery! Sending you so much love & healing support! ❤️‍🩹," a third added.

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Inside Cody Simpson's Serious Vocal Cord Hemorrhage

Source: @codysimpson/Instagram Cody Simpson claimed he sang 'through a sinus infection,' resulting in the hemorrhage.

Simpson first revealed that a serious hemorrhage was found on one of his vocal cords in May. "I originally thought I could keep this private, but it’s come time I share what I’ve been going through," he told his fans via Instagram on May 11. The Finding Cody star explained the hemorrhage occurred due to his "overzealousness in the studio, singing through a sinus infection," which he didn't know he had.

Cody Simpson Assumed Vocal Cord Injury Was 'Fatigue'

Source: MEGA Cody Simpson admitted he dismissed his early symptoms as fatigue.