OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Margot Robbie
NEWS

Colin Farrell Leaves Costar Margot Robbie Shocked After He Drops F-Bomb on Live TV: Watch

Photo of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrel
Source: NBC

Margot Robbie couldn’t hide her awkward reaction when her ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' costar Colin Farrell dropped an f-bomb on live television.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

Margot Robbie couldn’t hide her reaction when Colin Farrell made the faux pas of cursing on live television.

Robbie, 35, and Farrell, 49, were on the Today Show on Tuesday, September 16, to promote their new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Appeared on 'The Today Show'

Photo of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell appeared on the 'Today' show
Source: NBC

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell appeared on the 'Today Show.'

During the segment with host Craig Melvin, the costars were treated to their favorite on-set snack, a “crisp” sandwich, something Farrell said he made for the Barbie star every day on set.

“She’s constantly got pregnant appetite for the last 30-odd years,” Farrell said on-camera. “Tayto cheese and onion, white bread, white, cheap bread, thick butter, and I brought one in every morning for her. That was my job every night was to make that for her.”

Colin Farrell Got Excited Biting Into a Sandwich

Photo of Colin Farrell accidentally cursed while on the 'Today' show.
Source: NBC

Colin Farrell accidentally cursed while on the 'Today' show.

The Batman star then bit into a sandwich the show provided, guessing its contents: “That’s not bad. Is that Tayto? That is Tayto. Is that Tayto? It is.”

After successfully identifying the brand of the chip, he enthusiastically declared, “I f------ knew it!”

Robbie immediately clocked the mistake, turning to him with a wide-eyed expression.

Colin Farrell Claimed the Camera 'Misheard' Him

Photo of Colin Farrell insisted the camera 'misheard' him.
Source: NBC

Colin Farrell insisted the camera 'misheard' him.

“Oh my God,” Melvin reacted, to which Farrell tried to brush off by saying, “It was full mouth, they misheard me.”

Robbie assured viewers they misheard him, with Melvin adding, “Yeah, you said freaking.”

The moment was shared on the Today Show’s official Instagram account, with fans sounding off their opinions in the comments section.

“I laughed out loud when it happened this morning! Haha everyone's faces!” one user wrote, as another added, “Margo’s face 😳♥️ He’s such a cutie he can say what he wants ;) 😂.”

“Colin lost all interest in promoting their movie once the Chippy sandwich came out. This is hilarious!! ❤️😂,” a third quipped.

Robbie and Farrell Star in 'A Big Beautiful Journey'

Photo of Margot Robbie opened up about what advice Colin Farrell provided.
Source: NBC

Margot Robbie opened up about what advice Colin Farrell gave her.

Robbie recently opened up about what advice Farrell gave her on the set of A Big Beautiful Journey, which she filmed before welcoming baby No. 1 in October 2024.

"It’s more the chippy sandwiches he supplied me with, just constant nourishment was his job," she told People while at the New York City premiere on Wednesday, September 17.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey follows Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), who are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and proceed to magically re-live “important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present — and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," per a synopsis.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey hit theaters on Friday, September 19.

