Colin Firth's Ex-Wife Rejects Award Gifted by British Monarchy After Royal Family Hosted Donald Trump: 'Horrible Excuse of Human'

Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli Firth, vowed to return her MBE award, gifted to her by the British monarchy, due to their “appeasement” of U.S. President Donald Trump. “In 2019, I was given this MBE honor for my services in trying to make the fashion supply chain a more just and less deadly place to work for garment workers across the world," Livia, 56, wrote via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 24.

Livia Giuggioli Firth was married to Colin Firth.

The lengthy message followed a video of her holding the award on camera, while she ripped up the certificate that accompanied it. She promised to mail back the accolade “in light of what happened last weekend.” “Although I stand against the British Empire and remnants of that toxic system, I accepted the honour on behalf of the many garment worker activists who had educated and supported me,” she continued. “I also had great respect for King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, and his decades battling on behalf of social and environmental justice.”

Livia Giuggioli Firth slammed the British royal family for hosting Donald Trump.

The Italian activist said her sentiment changed when she noticed that the British royals hosted the American world leader at a banquet at Windsor Castle in his honor, calling him a “horrible excuse of a human.”

Livia Giuggioli Firth couldn't comprehend the way the U.S. official was 'appeased and honored and, again, legitimized.'

“Trump in full flow at the UN General Assembly, his poisonous rhetoric amplified and legitimized," Livia said. She noted she reflected on Trump's visit and couldn’t comprehend the way the U.S. official was “appeased and honoured and, again, legitimized." "In fact, last week’s display showed me nothing of those values I thought King Charles upheld — or its spirit. Rather, a frightening and cowardly display of appeasing someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on earth," Livia continued, vowing to “return to sender” the award she received from the United Kingdom.

Livia and Colin were married from 1997 to 2021.