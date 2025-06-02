NEWS 'Love Is Blind' Stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton Divorce After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage Source: @jellybean.colleen/Instagram 'Love Is Blind' stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have ended their relationship.

Love Is Blind fans invested in the journey of Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are in for a shock. The couple, who navigated the challenges of the pods and ultimately got engaged during Season 3, has officially split after nearly four years of marriage.

Source: @matt_bolton24/Instagram Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have officially split after three years of marriage.

On May 23, Reed and Bolton shared the news through an emotional joint statement on Instagram. "We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths," they wrote. "We've been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care."

They added, "This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought, and it's been an emotional process for both of us. We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change, and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another." They concluded their message by thanking supporters and requesting "compassion" during this transition.

Source: @matt_bolton24/Instagram; @jellybean.colleen/Instagram The pair announced their split in an emotional joint statement shared on Instagram.

Reed and Bolton married during the season finale and celebrated their second Christmas together in December 2022. Throughout their journey, they frequently shared glimpses of their life on Instagram.

During the reunion episode, the couple confirmed their relationship status but noted they were not living together. Bolton shared, "Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other. So it kind of started off rough right when we got out of it. That being said, it's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives."

Source: @Netflix/Youtube Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot during 'Love is Blind' Season 3.

Despite the challenges, Reed defended their love in a heartfelt Instagram post on October 29, 2022. "These most recent episodes have shown some of our toughest moments but also amazing memories that I'll forever cherish," the ballerina wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "We talked for hours about bringing each other into our 'real world' and when we eventually were able to do so, we realized quickly how much love and respect we have for each other. I'll always love our story."

Three weeks later, the couple tackled criticism head-on during a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly. Reed remarked, "Some of the comments are just laughable at how wrong it is or way off the mark they are. And it's really sad what people are saying."

By June 2023, Reed and Bolton took a significant step forward, sharing they had leased a home together. "WE did it OUR way," Bolton announced on Instagram while Reed happily captioned her post with "Honey I'm home" — complete with a middle finger emoji.

Source: @jellybean.colleen/Instagram Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton announced they rented a home together back in 2023.