College Sports’ Next Generation of Stars Is Making Money Moves — Literally
Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:46 a.m. ET
Some of the biggest rising names in college athletics, including Audi Crooks, Sienna Betts, Marcus Neal Jr., DJ Lagway and Jazzy Davidson, are teaming up with Venmo as part of the platform’s newly unveiled 2026–2027 NIL roster.
The nine-athlete class spans basketball, football, volleyball, gymnastics and softball — with women’s sports taking center stage. Seven of the nine athletes on this year’s roster are women.
Joining Crooks, Betts, Neal Jr., Lagway and Davidson are Penn State volleyball stars Ava and Caroline Jurevicius, Utah gymnast Avery Neff and Texas Tech softball standout Kaitlyn Terry.
But the athletes aren’t just cashing NIL checks.
As part of Venmo’s new Money Moves initiative, they’ll be able to receive a portion of their NIL earnings through Venmo — and use the platform to give back to the teammates, family members, friends, mentors and communities who helped them get there.
For Oklahoma State basketball star Audi Crooks, that makes the partnership especially personal.
“I've had so much support from my family and friends through this whole journey, and it means a lot to partner with a brand that empowers me to show my appreciation for that,” Crooks exclusively shares. “Whether I throw down my Oklahoma State debit card to treat my friends to dinner or send someone a Venmo for coffee during finals week, Venmo makes it easy to take care of the people around me.”
“NIL has given me so much, and this is my way of turning that into gratitude for the people who've had my back from the start,” she adds.
Penn State football player Marcus Neal Jr. says the partnership was an easy fit because Venmo is already part of his everyday life.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Venmo’s already how I move money all the time, so teaming up with them just felt natural,” Neal Jr. exclusively tells OK!. “Not only can I receive NIL payments through Venmo, but I can put that money to work in ways that matter to me, whether that’s paying it forward to the people who got me here, or just grabbing dinner with the team.”
And for UCLA basketball standout Sienna Betts, who is returning for her second year with Venmo, the campaign is about something bigger than a sponsorship.
“Money Moves is about something bigger than NIL,” Betts says. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the people who've championed me over the years, and to give back to the people and places that have helped me with an app I already use all the time.”
That idea reflects how college students are already using digital payments in their everyday lives. In a Morning Consult survey commissioned by Venmo, 68 percent of college students surveyed said splitting costs helps keep money from coming between friends, while 63 percent said they’re more likely to join a group plan when costs can be split digitally.
Whether it’s picking up dinner for teammates, sending coffee money during finals or thanking the people who supported them before the spotlight arrived, Venmo’s newest NIL class is putting a more personal spin on what it means to make it in college sports.
Fans can follow the athletes — and see how they make their own Money Moves — throughout the 2026–2027 school year on Venmo’s Instagram and TikTok channels.