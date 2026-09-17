College Sports’ Next Generation of Stars Is Making Money Moves — Literally

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Some of the biggest rising names in college athletics, including Audi Crooks, Sienna Betts, Marcus Neal Jr., DJ Lagway and Jazzy Davidson, are teaming up with Venmo as part of the platform’s newly unveiled 2026–2027 NIL roster. The nine-athlete class spans basketball, football, volleyball, gymnastics and softball — with women’s sports taking center stage. Seven of the nine athletes on this year’s roster are women. Joining Crooks, Betts, Neal Jr., Lagway and Davidson are Penn State volleyball stars Ava and Caroline Jurevicius, Utah gymnast Avery Neff and Texas Tech softball standout Kaitlyn Terry.

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But the athletes aren’t just cashing NIL checks. As part of Venmo’s new Money Moves initiative, they’ll be able to receive a portion of their NIL earnings through Venmo — and use the platform to give back to the teammates, family members, friends, mentors and communities who helped them get there. For Oklahoma State basketball star Audi Crooks, that makes the partnership especially personal. “I've had so much support from my family and friends through this whole journey, and it means a lot to partner with a brand that empowers me to show my appreciation for that,” Crooks exclusively shares. “Whether I throw down my Oklahoma State debit card to treat my friends to dinner or send someone a Venmo for coffee during finals week, Venmo makes it easy to take care of the people around me.” “NIL has given me so much, and this is my way of turning that into gratitude for the people who've had my back from the start,” she adds. Penn State football player Marcus Neal Jr. says the partnership was an easy fit because Venmo is already part of his everyday life.

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