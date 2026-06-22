Comedian Carlos Mencia Demands Release From Jail as He Blasts Armed Tax Fraud Raid as 'Absurd Show of Force'

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Comedian Carlos Mencia is fighting to get out of jail after being arrested in a high-profile tax fraud case that prosecutors unveiled as the first major bust by a newly formed Los Angeles business crime unit. The 57-year-old comic's attorneys have filed an emergency motion demanding his release, accusing authorities of conducting an unnecessarily aggressive armed raid and turning the case into a publicity stunt.

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Carlos Mencia's Lawyers Slam 'Absurd Show of Force'

Source: @carlosmencia/Youtube Prosecutors alleged Carlos Mencia failed to report $8.7 million in income between 2019 and 2024.

According to court filings seen by The California Post, Mencia was arrested at his Encino, Calif., home by multiple armed law enforcement agents after Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced a 12-count felony tax omission case against the comedian. Prosecutors alleged Mencia failed to report approximately $8.7 million in personal and corporate income between 2019 and 2024, resulting in roughly $300,000 in unpaid state taxes. However, the comedian's legal team argued the dramatic arrest was completely disproportionate to the allegations. "No one argues against the obligation to pay taxes," the filing stated. "But the raid at his home with multiple law enforcement agents, screaming 'search warrant' with a bullhorn, and drawing guns was an absurd show of force for the alleged offenses that do not involve weapons, drugs or violence."

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Defense Claims Prosecutors Are Seeking Publicity

Source: @carlosmencia/Youtube Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman labeled Mencia one of California's biggest tax scofflaws.

Mencia's attorneys accused prosecutors of using the case to generate publicity for the district attorney's newly launched Business Tax Fraud Unit. The emergency motion asked the court to release the comedian on his own recognizance or reduce his bail from $250,000 to $50,000. The defense also challenged prosecutors' decision to place a hold on bail funds, arguing the alleged offenses involve failures to report income rather than illegally obtained earnings. According to the filing, Mencia built his wealth legitimately through decades of stand-up comedy performances and television work, and the income at issue was earned lawfully.

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Source: @carlosmencia/Youtube Court filings claimed the comic has already lost up to $40,000 in income from missed performances.

The filing claimed Mencia's continued incarceration is causing significant financial damage. Court documents stated he has already missed four nights of scheduled comedy performances since his arrest, costing him up to $40,000 in potential earnings. "The defendant has now already paid a steep price by damaging his national reputation, incarcerating him for several days without the opportunity to post bail and missing out on four nights of a booked venue where he could have earned up to $40,000 that he would have willingly paid to the Franchise Tax Board to start to pay back any taxes owed," the filing read. Defense attorneys are also seeking the return of property seized during the raid, including cellphones, laptops and driver's licenses belonging to Mencia and his wife, Amy Mencia. The filing said the devices contain valuable proprietary information related to his comedy career.

Friends and Family Rally Behind Carlos Mencia

Source: mega Friends and colleagues submitted character letters supporting Carlos Mencia's request for release.