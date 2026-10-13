Comedian Grace Helbig Says She's Undergoing Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors — 3 Years After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Feel Very Positive'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Grace Helbig is preparing to undergo surgery to remove two operable brain tumors after doctors discovered them during an emergency room visit.
The comedian shared the news in a TikTok video on Monday, October 12, explaining that her operation was scheduled for Wednesday.
“I’m getting a brain surgery on Wednesday, which is obviously a normal thing to say. I wanted to fill you all in on what’s going on," Helbig, 41, told her followers with her characteristic dry humor.
Grace Helbig Explains How Doctors Discovered the Brain Tumors
Helbig revealed that doctors discovered the tumors after she sought emergency care for numbness in her leg, adding that she still faces unanswered questions as she prepares for surgery.
“We don’t quite know — that’s how this s--- goes. You can only kind of plan one day at a time," she said.
Despite the uncertainty, the comedian said she feels "positive" about the future.
“I feel very positive and optimistic. I just love everyone. I love my family. I love my friends. I love the b----- cancer girls that I’ve met since my last go around with b----- cancer," she said.
"I'll keep you in the loop on how the surgery goes," she added.
Diagnosis Forces Helbig to Postpone Her 2026 Tour
Helbig's upcoming operation has also prompted changes to her professional schedule.
She announced that she was canceling the 2026 dates of her The Might Get Weird tour and rescheduling the performances for the following year.
The comedian is also taking the week off from her podcast, "This Might Get Weird," which she co-hosts with collaborator Mamrie Hart.
Helbig did not provide further details about her expected recovery timeline or whether additional treatment would be necessary after the surgery.
- 'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Shows Her Bruises After Receiving Major Surgery to Eliminate '7 Different Types of Cancers': Photo
- Busy Philipps Says She Is 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Diagnosis of Rare Malignant Brain Tumor at 47
- Teddi Mellencamp Shares Devastating Health Update as 5 More Tumors Have Been Found
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Helbig Previously Shared Her B----- Cancer Diagnosis
The announcement comes three years after Helbig revealed that she had been diagnosed with b----- cancer. She first shared the news in a candid YouTube video on her channel.
She subsequently underwent months of treatment, including chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, radiation and hormone therapy, before entering remission.
Helbig later discussed her experience in a one-woman live show titled Let Me Get This Off My Chest.
Comedian Previously Explained Why She Went Public With Her Diagnosis
In a 2025 interview, Helbig recalled initially feeling hesitant about sharing her b----- cancer diagnosis with her audience. She ultimately decided to speak publicly about her experience, partly inspired by creator Hank Green, who announced in May 2023 that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
“It felt like so much more work to keep it offline than to just tell people what was going on,” Helbig said.
She also explained that she wanted to protect her audience from feeling responsible for helping her navigate a difficult period in her life.
“My biggest concern about telling people is that I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Here’s your responsibility of handling this really difficult thing,’” she said.
She added, “I think I’ve always been protective of an audience in making sure that they didn’t have to carry something for me in some way.”