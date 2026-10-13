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Comedian Grace Helbig Says She's Undergoing Surgery for 2 Brain Tumors — 3 Years After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Feel Very Positive'

image of Grace Helbig is peparing to undergo surgery to remove brain tumors.
Source: @ITSGRACE/YOUTUBE

Grace Helbig is preparing to undergo surgery to remove two brain tumors.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

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Grace Helbig is preparing to undergo surgery to remove two operable brain tumors after doctors discovered them during an emergency room visit.

The comedian shared the news in a TikTok video on Monday, October 12, explaining that her operation was scheduled for Wednesday.

“I’m getting a brain surgery on Wednesday, which is obviously a normal thing to say. I wanted to fill you all in on what’s going on," Helbig, 41, told her followers with her characteristic dry humor.

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Grace Helbig Explains How Doctors Discovered the Brain Tumors

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image of Helbig said her diagnosis has left several questions unanswered as she prepares for surgery, adding that she can only take things 'one day at a time.'
Source: @GRACEHELBIG/INSTAGRAM

Helbig said her diagnosis has left several questions unanswered as she prepares for surgery, adding that she can only take things 'one day at a time.'

Helbig revealed that doctors discovered the tumors after she sought emergency care for numbness in her leg, adding that she still faces unanswered questions as she prepares for surgery.

“We don’t quite know — that’s how this s--- goes. You can only kind of plan one day at a time," she said.

Despite the uncertainty, the comedian said she feels "positive" about the future.

“I feel very positive and optimistic. I just love everyone. I love my family. I love my friends. I love the b----- cancer girls that I’ve met since my last go around with b----- cancer," she said.

"I'll keep you in the loop on how the surgery goes," she added.

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Diagnosis Forces Helbig to Postpone Her 2026 Tour

image of Helbig’s upcoming operation has forced her to adjust her professional schedule.
Source: @GRACEHELBIG/INSTAGRAM

Helbig’s upcoming operation has forced her to adjust her professional schedule.

Helbig's upcoming operation has also prompted changes to her professional schedule.

She announced that she was canceling the 2026 dates of her The Might Get Weird tour and rescheduling the performances for the following year.

The comedian is also taking the week off from her podcast, "This Might Get Weird," which she co-hosts with collaborator Mamrie Hart.

Helbig did not provide further details about her expected recovery timeline or whether additional treatment would be necessary after the surgery.

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Helbig Previously Shared Her B----- Cancer Diagnosis

image of Helbig previously had cancer.
Source: @GRACEHELBIG/INSTAGRAM

Helbig previously had cancer.

The announcement comes three years after Helbig revealed that she had been diagnosed with b----- cancer. She first shared the news in a candid YouTube video on her channel.

She subsequently underwent months of treatment, including chemotherapy, a lumpectomy, radiation and hormone therapy, before entering remission.

Helbig later discussed her experience in a one-woman live show titled Let Me Get This Off My Chest.

Comedian Previously Explained Why She Went Public With Her Diagnosis

image of Helbig says she was inspired by Hank Green’s announcement to publicly share her cancer diagnosis in 2025.
Source: @GRACEHELBIG/INSTAGRAM

Helbig said she was inspired by Hank Green’s announcement to publicly share her cancer diagnosis in 2025.

In a 2025 interview, Helbig recalled initially feeling hesitant about sharing her b----- cancer diagnosis with her audience. She ultimately decided to speak publicly about her experience, partly inspired by creator Hank Green, who announced in May 2023 that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

“It felt like so much more work to keep it offline than to just tell people what was going on,” Helbig said.

She also explained that she wanted to protect her audience from feeling responsible for helping her navigate a difficult period in her life.

“My biggest concern about telling people is that I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Here’s your responsibility of handling this really difficult thing,’” she said.

She added, “I think I’ve always been protective of an audience in making sure that they didn’t have to carry something for me in some way.”

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