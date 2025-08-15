NEWS Comfelie Unveils 'Born in Fullness' Show in New York, Celebrating the Body’s Natural, Bountiful Beauty with Wireless Innovation Source: Dennis Wang, Una Feng OK! Staff Aug. 15 2025, Published 1:22 a.m. ET

New York · June 28, 2025. In an era increasingly championing "body authenticity," Comfelie pivoted its focus back to the female form, proudly launching the fashion show dedicated to wireless lingerie – "Born in Fullness." This groundbreaking event in New York aimed to redefine intimate wear, proving that the wireless seamless bra is no longer just a lounge essential. Through innovative technology, Comfelie celebrated women's health and comfort, transforming lingerie into a powerful symbol of confidence, strength, and modern style. The brand's unique vision connects sensuality with the inherent vitality of life, fostering a breathing space between lingerie and skin that encourages women to "stretch and freely grow into their true selves." Visit the official Comfelie website now to discover more revolutionary comfort and beauty: www.comfelie.com. A New Aesthetic: Design That Embraces the Body's Natural Rhythm "Born in Fullness" was more than a runway show; it was a vibrant gathering, showcasing Comfelie's deep commitment to comfort as a core aesthetic. The collections—Feather Embrace, Resilient Lines, and Lace Reconstructed—each underscored this philosophy. Feather Embrace offered lightweight, second-skin comfort; Resilient Lines presented minimalist strength; and Lace Reconstructed infused delicate femininity with subtle support. The special-edition Hand-Shaped Bra, inspired by a gentle touch, highlighted the brand's dedication to intimate body awareness, emphasizing that lingerie is a vessel for celebrating beauty and a support for women's vitality. This show served as a powerful call to the entire industry to prioritize women's health and comfort.

Source: Dennis Wang, Una Feng

Innovation Unveiled: The Power Behind Wireless Comfort Comfelie's unwavering focus on wireless lingerie is a commitment to women's well-being. At the heart of the show's display, guests were invited to touch Comfelie's incredibly soft, highly adaptive stretch fabric—the foundation of its wireless seamless bras—experiencing firsthand the brand's empathy for the body's natural rhythms. The show highlighted two pivotal wireless lingerie technologies: Adaptiv-X™ Technology: Building on mature seamless wireless bra techniques, this innovation combines advanced stitching with diverse fabrics around the underbust. The result is a wireless bra with enhanced support and richer design options, all while maintaining a smooth, seamless back for ultimate comfort.

3D Arc™ Inner Cup Design: This structural innovation utilizes the power of elastic fabrics within the cup to achieve a perfect balance of support and comfort, entirely without wires. These advancements ensure Comfelie's wireless bras offer superior support and a wide range of designs, prioritizing health and comfort without compromise.

Source: Dennis Wang, Una Feng

Authentic Stories: Inspiring Moments on the Catwalk The "Born in Fullness" show championed real women and their unique stories, sending a clear message: "every body deserves to be seen and embraced." The runway featured breast cancer survivors, mothers and daughters, and dancers, each embodying authentic courage and strength. A Moment of Shared Strength: When breast cancer survivor Alanna Vizzoni confidently walked the runway, thunderous applause erupted. Her genuine smile and determined stride reflected the powerful resilience of her spirit. In that moment, the audience felt truly inspired by Alanna's vitality, a powerful exchange of strength flowing between the catwalk and the crowd.

Source: Dennis Wang, Una Feng

Art in Motion: Renowned modern dancer Laura Kaufman showcased Comfelie's dedication to uninhibited movement. As both a model and a performer, her captivating dance underscored the fluid freedom that Comfelie lingerie embodies, illustrating the perfect synergy between intimate wear and the body's natural grace.

Source: Dennis Wang, Una Feng