Article continues below advertisement
Comfort Keepers Offers Specialized Caregiving Services Tailored to Those Living With Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Source: Comfort Keepers
Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:05 a.m. ET

September is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and with more than 6.9 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, families are urgently seeking new ways to support loved ones at home.

While much of the national conversation focuses on research breakthroughs and long-term care facilities, the untold story is the rise of specialized in-home caregivers.

Comfort Keepers offers specialized caregiving services tailored to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, including:

  • Personalized engagement strategies to reduce anxiety and confusion.

  • Consistency of care to help build trust and stability.

  • Family support and respite care, providing critical relief for primary caregivers.

At a time when workforce shortages in senior living communities are making headlines and families are reconsidering facility-based care post-pandemic, the demand for safe, high-quality in-home care has skyrocketed, and Comfort Keepers is the perfect solution.

