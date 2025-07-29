conor mcgregor praises trump during historic ufc white house visit

Has there ever been a meeting with two of the people who know their worth and are completely satisfied with who they are, than on March 17, 2025? Probably not, as one of the best UFC fighters ever, the Irishman Conor McGregor visited the White House for the first time and met the U.S. President Donald J. Trump. The two sharing the same room, and that being the Oval Office, was probably not on many people’s bingo cards, ever, but here we are. While Trump is known for hosting a wide array of celebrities and using his status and persona to make deals and promote himself, and McGregor is doing pretty much the same, it was still a highly surprising meetup.

So what was said in the meeting, how did it all look, and what does it mean for the President and the UFC? There are some major plans in the works for both the promotion and the two celebrities whose influence stretches far beyond their current roles in politics and sports. Read on to learn more about what is to come, and make sure to check out the exclusive Max Holloway interview before UFC 318 and how close he was with his predictions. He lost the titular main event fight against Ilia Topuria, making it 3-0 against him, but there is still a lot of insight from the man himself.

McGregor and Trump’s Meeting Analyzed

McGregor said of Trump that he was “Ireland’s big bro” while speaking to reporters in the West Wing, which did not sit well with the Irish political leaders. They came out to say that he does not speak for Ireland, showcasing their stance on the President and this whole ordeal. McGregor also told reporters that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he met the president, and everyone knows where Trump stands on the question of immigration.

The fighter was not alone in his visit, either, as his partner Dee Devling and four children, Connor Jack Jr., Croia, Rian, and Mack, came with him. The MMA legend praised the work ethic of the president and described it as being inspiring. Countering that, Trump praised the fighters' work habits and success as fantastic. Some time before their meeting, he also praised McGregor’s tattoos, in what was a very peculiar comment. This was not the first time they shared the floor, as the fighter attended Trump’s inauguration in January, but they did not officially meet back then.

Of his visit to the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she “could not think of a better guest to have with us on St. Patrick’s Day,” while the fighter revealed he planned to “raise the issues the people of Ireland face.” In doing so, he accused the government of his country of abandoning the voices of the people of Ireland, criticising their immigration policies. “What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people.” He previously made his stance known on Ireland’s policies on immigration and asylum seekers.

Commenting this, Irish prime minister Taoiseach Michael Martin was critical, saying, “St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship, and fellowship,” adding, “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.” In a similar tone, Tanaiste Simon Harris, the deputy prime minister, said his visit to Washington DC, was in a personal capacity, not as a representative of the country. “He doesn’t speak for Ireland, he doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such.”