Conor McGregor Praises Trump During Historic UFC White House Visit
Has there ever been a meeting with two of the people who know their worth and are completely satisfied with who they are, than on March 17, 2025? Probably not, as one of the best UFC fighters ever, the Irishman Conor McGregor visited the White House for the first time and met the U.S. President Donald J. Trump. The two sharing the same room, and that being the Oval Office, was probably not on many people’s bingo cards, ever, but here we are. While Trump is known for hosting a wide array of celebrities and using his status and persona to make deals and promote himself, and McGregor is doing pretty much the same, it was still a highly surprising meetup.
So what was said in the meeting, how did it all look, and what does it mean for the President and the UFC? There are some major plans in the works for both the promotion and the two celebrities whose influence stretches far beyond their current roles in politics and sports. Read on to learn more about what is to come, and make sure to check out the exclusive Max Holloway interview before UFC 318 and how close he was with his predictions. He lost the titular main event fight against Ilia Topuria, making it 3-0 against him, but there is still a lot of insight from the man himself.
McGregor and Trump’s Meeting Analyzed
McGregor said of Trump that he was “Ireland’s big bro” while speaking to reporters in the West Wing, which did not sit well with the Irish political leaders. They came out to say that he does not speak for Ireland, showcasing their stance on the President and this whole ordeal. McGregor also told reporters that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he met the president, and everyone knows where Trump stands on the question of immigration.
The fighter was not alone in his visit, either, as his partner Dee Devling and four children, Connor Jack Jr., Croia, Rian, and Mack, came with him. The MMA legend praised the work ethic of the president and described it as being inspiring. Countering that, Trump praised the fighters' work habits and success as fantastic. Some time before their meeting, he also praised McGregor’s tattoos, in what was a very peculiar comment. This was not the first time they shared the floor, as the fighter attended Trump’s inauguration in January, but they did not officially meet back then.
Of his visit to the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she “could not think of a better guest to have with us on St. Patrick’s Day,” while the fighter revealed he planned to “raise the issues the people of Ireland face.” In doing so, he accused the government of his country of abandoning the voices of the people of Ireland, criticising their immigration policies. “What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people.” He previously made his stance known on Ireland’s policies on immigration and asylum seekers.
Commenting this, Irish prime minister Taoiseach Michael Martin was critical, saying, “St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship, and fellowship,” adding, “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.” In a similar tone, Tanaiste Simon Harris, the deputy prime minister, said his visit to Washington DC, was in a personal capacity, not as a representative of the country. “He doesn’t speak for Ireland, he doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such.”
White House to Host UFC Fight
Continuing the UFC and MMA talks around the president and his home, the White House announced that it would host a UFC bout next year as a part of 250 years of American Independence. Donald Trump announced this himself, saying it would be a championship fight with an audience of between 20,000 and 25,000 people. He revealed this to an Iowa crowd on this year’s July 4 celebration. As a close friend of UFC president Dana White, he said, “We are going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events.”
Trump is a fan of the promotion and has attended several in the past, most recently the UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, in June. He was pictured watching it alongside White, enjoying the show. He addressed the crowd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, saying, “Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.” The fans instantly thought about the iconic lawns behind and in front of the building, which stretch to the Washington Monument.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X following the announcement, writing, “It’s going to be EPIC!”, thus confirming the decision. Although strange and peculiar to say the least, it makes sense for Trump, who has had links to UFC as far back as 20 years. In 2001, he hosted a UFC fight at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, following White’s struggles to find a suitable venue. Of course, White backed his friend’s political career from the beginning and endorsed his bid in 2016, calling him a fighter. After the infamous assassination attempt, the UFC president described the U.S. president as a “tough guy” and “the legitimate, ultimate American badass of all time.”
This event is only one of the planned celebrations that will mark a quarter of a millennium of American Independence. The 250th anniversary of the Declaration on July 4, 2026, will be a true spectacle around the country. Trump said, “Every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites is going to have special events in honor of America250.” We must not forget that the FIFA World Cup will also be held partly in the USA next year, and that too will surely double as one of these celebrations. Trump has recently been involved with FIFA, appearing no less than the championship podium and celebrating with Chelsea FC players and FIFA president Gianni Infantino following the Club World Cup Final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13. All of the UFC and football action is available on Stake.com, so be sure to check back whenever there is a big event coming up.
Connor McGregor: Interesting Facts and Trivia
McGregor is, without a doubt, one of the biggest and most recognizable athletes in history. His presence and fame outside of sports are almost as big as his amazing fighting career. His persona, interests, and extravagant lifestyle are on another level. With that in mind, we have some interesting facts and trivia about his private life, as well as his career.
- First Fighter to Hold Two UFC Titles Simultaneously Conor McGregor made history at UFC 205 in 2016 by becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two weight classes at the same time, Featherweight and Lightweight.
- Highest Paid MMA Fighter of All Time In 2021, McGregor was ranked by Forbes as the highest paid athlete in the world, with estimated earnings of $180 million. This was not only from UFC, and largely fueled by the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve and other business ventures.
- Fastest Knockout in a UFC Title Fight At UFC 194, McGregor knocked out José Aldo in just 13 seconds, the fastest finish in UFC title fight history. It earned him the Featherweight belt.
- Revolutionized MMA Promotion Known for his charisma, trash talk, and psychological warfare, McGregor transformed the business side of MMA by bringing a WWE like showmanship to the promotion. It helped the UFC grow its global audience.
- Boxing Match with Floyd Mayweather In 2017, McGregor fought undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest crossover fights ever. Despite losing, McGregor earned over $100 million and brought massive mainstream attention to both combat sports.
- First Irish UFC Champion McGregor was the first Irish born fighter to win a UFC championship, thus becoming a national icon and elevating MMA’s popularity across Ireland and Europe.
- Humble Beginnings as a Plumber Before his rise to fame, McGregor worked as a plumbing apprentice in Dublin and relied on state welfare while pursuing his MMA dream. Just weeks before his UFC debut, he received a $200 welfare check.
- Cage Warriors Double Champion Before joining the UFC, McGregor held both the Featherweight and Lightweight titles in Cage Warriors. It foreshadowed his historic double champ success in the UFC and ushered in his career in fighting sports.
- Pay-Per-View Powerhouse McGregor headlined five of the top six best selling UFC pay-per-view events. These include blockbusters against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, and Donald Cerrone.
- Controversial but Captivating Public Figure Outside the octagon, McGregor has been involved in numerous legal disputes and public incidents. While controversial, these events have kept him in the headlines and maintained his global profile.
Donald Trump FAQs
Trump was a larger than life figure even before his first presidency, let alone now that he is in his second term. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about him that could help you understand who he is and what he has done.
1. What was Donald Trump’s career before becoming president?
Before entering politics, Donald Trump was a real estate developer and businessman. He took over his family's real estate company in the 1970s and rebranded it as The Trump Organization. He expanded into Manhattan with high profile developments like Trump Tower.
2. What TV show made Donald Trump a household name beyond business?
Donald Trump became widely known for hosting "The Apprentice", a reality TV show that aired from 2004 to 2015. His catchphrase, “You’re fired!”, became iconic and helped solidify his media and pop culture persona.
3. How many times has Trump been married, and how many children does he have?
Donald Trump has been married three times:
Ivana Trump (1977-1992)-mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Marla Maples (1993-1999)-mother of Tiffany Trump Melania Trump (married in 2005)-mother of Barron Trump
4. Did Donald Trump inherit his fortune?
Yes, Trump inherited a portion of his wealth from his father, Fred Trump, a successful real estate developer. However, Donald significantly expanded the business, albeit with both notable successes and high profile failures (mainlyTrump University and several casino bankruptcies).
5. What are some of Donald Trump’s best known business properties?
Some of Trump’s most famous properties include the Trump Tower in New York City, the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Many of his properties are branded rather than wholly owned by him and his company.
6. Has Donald Trump ever written a book?
Yes, he has authored or co authored several books. The most famous is "The Art of the Deal" (1987), which presents his business philosophy and personal brand of deal making.
7. What political party did Trump belong to before becoming a Republican?
Before running as a Republican, Trump’s political affiliations shifted. He was previously registered as a Democrat, Independent, and Reform Party member at different points in his life.
8. Did Donald Trump serve in the military?
No, Trump did not serve in the military. He received multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam War (college, bone spurs).
9. What makes Donald Trump’s presidency historically unique?
Donald Trump is the first US president with no prior political or military experience. He was also the only president to be impeached twice (in 2019 and 2021), though he was acquitted both times.
10. What is the South Park controversy with Trump?
Season 27 opened with an episode focusing on Trump’s presidency, mocking him quite graphically and inappropriately in some ways. Although characteristic of the show, the White House made an official statement condemning the episode, the show, and the creators.