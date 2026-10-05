'Grateful to Be Cancer-Free': Constance Zimmer Reveals Secret Health Battle During Press Tour for 'Love Story'

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Constance Zimmer happily announced that she's "cancer-free." The actress shared some emotional words to mark B----- Cancer Awareness Month in October, which holds an extremely personal meaning for her this year.

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Constance Zimmer's Diagnosis

Source: @CONSTANCEZIMMER/INSTAGRAM Constance Zimmer shared how she found out about her cancer.

"On March 13th when I was away from home – I heard these words from my doctor over Zoom: 'You have DCIS, also referred to as Stage 0 b----- cancer,'" the unREAL star wrote on Instagram on Sunday, October 4. "The silence was deafening. Here I was surrounded by women sharing their secrets about their Midlife truths – and I was holding onto the biggest secret I’d ever held. First, I had to call my husband and get home to tell our daughter in person." She was soon told that she would most likely need a mastectomy, but she challenged, "What if that’s not what I want? What if I want to save my b--- instead?"

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Constance Zimmer's Treatment

Source: @CONSTANCEZIMMER/INSTAGRAM Constance Zimmer was able to undergo a lumpectomy rather than a mastectomy.

Luckily, Zimmer found a doctor who suggested a lumpectomy instead, and told her, "I feel confident I can get it out." The actress wrote, "She was the first doctor to make me feel like what I wanted mattered and that made me weep with joy. It did take 3 surgeries - 3 weeks in a row, but she did it, she saved my b---- and it looks good too!"

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Constance Zimmer Is Cancer-Free

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Source: LUMEIMAGES / MEGA Constance Zimmer is thankfully cancer-free.

To add complication to the situation, Zimmer wrote, "During all of this I was out on a very public press tour for Love Story, while keeping my diagnosis and treatment private. I then followed my surgeries with radiation, while celebrating my Emmy Nomination." She also recorded an episode of her podcast "Talk Fifty to Me" with her surgeon, which will be out soon. "I’m grateful to be CANCER-FREE and thankful to @cathrinewhite for capturing me for the first time since my diagnosis, celebrating what my body got me through over the last 7 months: pure shock and fear alongside pure joy and gratitude," Zimmer wrote. "From hospital gowns to Emmy glamour this was one h--- of a ride."

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Source: FX NETWORKS/YOUTUBE

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