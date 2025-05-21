Copenhagen Kid to LA King—Tobias Ellehammer’s 35-Strong Anomaly Troupe Storms World of Dance Stage

Tobias Ellehammer @tobiasellehammer, a Danish-born choreographer best known for his work on stage, television, and in music videos, is launching an exclusive dance company focused on a healthy environment where “mistakes” are embraced and exploration and curiosity are emphasized.

“Perfection is the death of greatness if you ask me,” Ellehammer says.

“I encourage my students to make mistakes in order to discover their boundaries and push themselves beyond their limits. It’s about falling in love with the process.”

Ellehammer’s journey in dance began early. Raised in a creative household that exposed him to concerts and theater, it was one moment at age 12 that changed everything.

By 15, Ellehammer was already teaching dance. Now, 16 years later, he has not only toured the world as a choreographer and performer, but he has also most recently created a bold new dance company for the next generation.