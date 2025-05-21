Copenhagen Kid to LA King—Tobias Ellehammer’s 35-Strong Anomaly Troupe Storms World of Dance Stage
Tobias Ellehammer @tobiasellehammer, a Danish-born choreographer best known for his work on stage, television, and in music videos, is launching an exclusive dance company focused on a healthy environment where “mistakes” are embraced and exploration and curiosity are emphasized.
“Perfection is the death of greatness if you ask me,” Ellehammer says.
“I encourage my students to make mistakes in order to discover their boundaries and push themselves beyond their limits. It’s about falling in love with the process.”
Ellehammer’s journey in dance began early. Raised in a creative household that exposed him to concerts and theater, it was one moment at age 12 that changed everything.
By 15, Ellehammer was already teaching dance. Now, 16 years later, he has not only toured the world as a choreographer and performer, but he has also most recently created a bold new dance company for the next generation.
Anomaly, a Los Angeles-based dance company he founded in 2024 in collaboration with the world-renowned Millennium Dance Complex, is already gaining global attention for producing elite performers and providing a top-notch, healthy training space for pre-professional and professional dancers. Anomaly debuted at the World of Dance Summit and quickly established itself as a top-tier training ground.
Commenting on the success of his company members, Tobias says, “In all honesty, I’m just happy for them. They all worked so incredibly hard for it and made it happen. I’ll never ever take credit for that. I’m just beyond proud of all my company members, whether they’re working right now or in the lab, bettering themselves.”
Tobias notes that all members have a deep-rooted love for exploration and curiosity about how they can keep growing and master new pathways as artists. “It’s about enjoying the journey and genuinely loving dance for reasons that aren’t always ‘I’m here to book’ but instead ‘I’m here to fail, grow, and learn,’” he states, adding, “When you maintain a healthy mindset like that—one where you allow yourself to look and feel crazy in the process but never judge yourself for it while working hard—the work will follow.”
Anomaly operates differently from most dance companies. It’s not a drop-in space or a typical dance crew. Instead, it runs as an invite-only company, with just 35 members at any given time. Entry requires attendance at one of Ellehammer’s intensives, followed by a selection process.
The weekly training sessions at the Millennium Dance Complex focus on everything from polyrhythmic movement and weight transfer to groove retention and performance storytelling.
Though he’s known for working with celebrities, Ellehammer remains committed to mentoring the next generation and his roots in conceptual choreography and storytelling. His ‘Jackson Trilogy’ tribute video series has earned millions of views online, and he’s since hinted at a return to that form with Anomaly dance company.
Despite the big plans, Ellehammer says the core of Anomaly is pure love of dance. For him, technique and awards mean nothing without joy and human connection.
“To me, dance is about the exchange,” he says. “It’s the one language we all speak. We all started doing this thing for different reasons, of course. Maybe just for fun, or to connect, or because it literally saved our very existence. Whichever one it is, I think at its core, for most of us, our ‘why’ is rooted in love. It’s easy to forget that when it turns into a career, but it’s so important to remind yourself and to nurture that ‘why’ of yours as you go.”