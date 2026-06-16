Corey Feldman Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency on L.A. Flight
June 16 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET
Corey Feldman had a frightening moment in the air that quickly turned serious once the plane landed. The actor, 54, was allegedly taken to a hospital after experiencing a sudden health issue during a flight heading into Los Angeles.
A source shared with an outlet that he was “arriving on a flight into LAX from Chicago” on Monday, June 15, when things took a turn. Once the plane landed, he was immediately “met by paramedics at the gate.”
“Corey was feeling very sick on the flight and he was checked out by a doctor who was on board,” the insider shared.
Possible Diagnosis Still Unclear
Medical professionals are still working to determine what caused the incident, but early theories have been mentioned.
They said that “doctors think the issue might be pancreatitis or gallstones.”
Officials also confirmed that emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after the flight arrived. According to the outlet, the LAPD “responded to the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency.”
“A 54-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the spokeswoman said.
At this time, Feldman remains is allegedly “still undergoing tests at the hospital.”
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New Music Era on the Horizon
The health scare comes just as Feldman is preparing to drop new music and reintroduce himself creatively.
He’s gearing up for the release of his latest single, "What Am I Here 4?," which is set to hit all major streaming platforms on June 22, according to BH Pioneer.
According to the site, “the thought-provoking new track explores themes of purpose, identity and self-discovery, offering listeners an introspective look into Feldman's continuing artistic evolution.”
The actor-turned-musician has already teased what fans can expect from the upcoming release.
"This song grabs you right where you want it to and doesn't let up," Feldman said. "There's a lot more to come. This is just the beginning."
Reflecting on the Oscars Snub
Earlier this year, Feldman opened up about a separate emotional moment tied to Hollywood recognition.
Back in March, he spoke candidly about not being included in the 2026 Oscars tribute honoring his late Stand By Me director Rob Reiner. The omission clearly left an impression.
During a joint interview with former costars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton, the group reunited while celebrating the 40th anniversary re-release of the 1986 classic Stand by Me.
At the 2026 Academy Awards, several stars who had worked with Reiner appeared on stage to honor the filmmaker, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their California home in December 2025. While Corey wasn’t part of that tribute, he still acknowledged those who participated.
"I think Jerry and Wil did what had to be done. It was a fleeting moment, so I don't feel like I missed much at all," he told EW. "Although they did a wonderful job, I would've liked to have heard from Wil and Jerry and a few other people up there."
"Personally, it felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn't invited to," Corey said, before adding that he didn't want to dwell on his disappointment. "It is what it is… I just want to say that I'm with the rest of us, we're all very destroyed that things went down the way they did."