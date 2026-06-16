Corey Feldman Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency on L.A. Flight

Article continues below advertisement

Corey Feldman had a frightening moment in the air that quickly turned serious once the plane landed. The actor, 54, was allegedly taken to a hospital after experiencing a sudden health issue during a flight heading into Los Angeles. A source shared with an outlet that he was “arriving on a flight into LAX from Chicago” on Monday, June 15, when things took a turn. Once the plane landed, he was immediately “met by paramedics at the gate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Corey Feldman was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency during a flight to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

“Corey was feeling very sick on the flight and he was checked out by a doctor who was on board,” the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Possible Diagnosis Still Unclear

Source: MEGA A doctor on board was said to have initially examined the actor before paramedics met him at the gate.

Medical professionals are still working to determine what caused the incident, but early theories have been mentioned. They said that “doctors think the issue might be pancreatitis or gallstones.” Officials also confirmed that emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after the flight arrived. According to the outlet, the LAPD “responded to the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency.” “A 54-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” the spokeswoman said. At this time, Feldman remains is allegedly “still undergoing tests at the hospital.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

New Music Era on the Horizon

Source: MEGA Early concerns suggest the issue could be pancreatitis or gallstones.

The health scare comes just as Feldman is preparing to drop new music and reintroduce himself creatively. He’s gearing up for the release of his latest single, "What Am I Here 4?," which is set to hit all major streaming platforms on June 22, according to BH Pioneer. According to the site, “the thought-provoking new track explores themes of purpose, identity and self-discovery, offering listeners an introspective look into Feldman's continuing artistic evolution.” The actor-turned-musician has already teased what fans can expect from the upcoming release. "This song grabs you right where you want it to and doesn't let up," Feldman said. "There's a lot more to come. This is just the beginning."

Reflecting on the Oscars Snub

Source: MEGA Corey Feldman recently reflected on feeling excluded from a major Oscars tribute honoring his late director.