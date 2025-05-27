Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Spark Split Rumors as They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram
Are Teen Mom stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge on the outs? Eagle-eyed fans discovered the pair are no longer following each other on Instagram, leading many to surmise they may have split up.
Cryptic Snapchat Posts
Amid the rumors, Wharton took to Snapchat, sharing a shirtless photo of himself with the Drake song “Emotionless” playing.
“I know the truth is you won’t love me until I’m gone," read the lyrics.
“I’ll be on here,” he confirmed in another Snap, seemingly from an airport waiting area. “Just wanna say got some things to figure out.” He added a peace emoji to his post.
Selfridge also took to Snapchat to share a picture of herself with one of her daughters sleeping on one another, simply captioning it with a heart emoji.
Cory Took Heat for Not Proposing to Taylor
While the couple share two daughters together, they are not engaged, which fans give him flak for.
In February, he reached his breaking point about their relationship status.
“If I hear one more person talk about the fact that Taylor and me aren’t married yet, listen, that’s not your business,” he said on Snapchat at the time. “We are happy. We are fine. We are gonna get married.”
Taylor Wanted Cory to Propose
In a previous season of Teen Mom, Selfridge expressed her frustration with Wharton not proposing, especially since they’d been together for seven years at this point. She went as far as to tell him she felt embarrassed going to the grocery store with her kids — without an engagement ring on her finger.
“I have never cared so much about somebody else’s life,” he continued on Snapchat, responding to criticism from fans over not proposing. “What are you guys doing…go live your life. Half of you telling me to get married but y’all aren’t even married yourself. You guys have been doing this for two-plus years. Has it affected me? No. I would do it on our time, when we are both ready. And we are, but I want to make sure it’s perfect.”
He said he has intentions to propose, but it may not happen “as fast” as people hope for.
“I only plan on doing this once,” he shared. “I don’t want to do this multiple times. I apologize for that, I’m sorry I can’t live my life perfectly to your standards. If you guys go tell Taylor to leave me, come on now. I’m more than just a ring, OK?”
Cory Responds to the Rumors
Wharton took to social media platform X to respond amid the rumors, writing everbody is "talking out they a-- like you think we tell you what goes on behind closed doors." He also claimed people want to see him "fail" and insisted he did not cheat on Selfridge.