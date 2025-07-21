'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at age 54.

The Cosby Show star lost his life after an accidental drowning, a reliable source revealed to a news publication on Monday, July 21.

Warner's body was reportedly found on Sunday afternoon, July 20, near Cocles beach in Limon, Costa Rica, after he was caught by a high current in the ocean.

After being formally identified by Costa Rican National Police, his official cause of death was listed as asphyxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.