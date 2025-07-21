'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning
Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at age 54.
The Cosby Show star lost his life after an accidental drowning, a reliable source revealed to a news publication on Monday, July 21.
Warner's body was reportedly found on Sunday afternoon, July 20, near Cocles beach in Limon, Costa Rica, after he was caught by a high current in the ocean.
After being formally identified by Costa Rican National Police, his official cause of death was listed as asphyxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead at 54
Warner leaves behind his wife and daughter, whose names he never revealed publicly in an effort to protect his private life and keep his family out of the spotlight.
The actor was best known for his work on The Cosby Show in the 1980s, starring as the character Theodore Huxtable and landing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1986.
Inside Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Career
Throughout his career, Warner starred in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie and voiced a character on The Magic School Bus.
He showed off his multi-talented skills with a Grammy win in 2015 for "Jesus Children" in the category of Best Traditional R&B Performance. Warner's work "Hiding in Plain View" was additionally nominated for a Grammy in 2023 for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
Warner worked up until his death — eerily dropping the latest episode of his "Not All Hood" podcast just three days before news broke about his passing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans React to Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Passing
Fans were absolutely devastated after learning of Warner's shocking death, as many flooded social media with upset remarks.
"Why do the good beautiful people die? This absolutely breaks me, and the Evil live on. Rest in Power. Malcom Jamal Warner I'll miss you, and that beautiful smile," one supporter expressed, while another admitted, "I’m rarely speechless about celebrity deaths but wow — Malcom Jamal Warner was my first childhood tv crush, my 8yr old heart is so sad. RIP."
"'Malcom Jamal Warner Dead' are words that should NEVER be formulated into a sentence!! Like that don’t even SOUND RIGHT. Y'ALL THIS ONE STINGS FR," a third individual declared.
Fellow actor Jason Weaver also addressed the heartbreaking news via Instagram, writing, "my most sincere condolences go out to Malcolm Jamal Warner’s family and close friends. May his spirit find peace and rest in the presence of our Heavenly Father. 😔🙏🏾🕊️."