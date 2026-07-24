'Could It Be the First Biopic With a Sequel?' Branca Teases What's Next as 'Michael' Hits $1 Billion
July 24 2026, Published 2:02 a.m. ET
Lionsgate's "Michael" has become the first biopic in history to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, passing "Oppenheimer" last week to claim the all-time crown.
"Worldwide love for ‘Michael’ is undeniable," John Branca, Michael Jackson's longtime attorney and executor of his estate, said in an interview with Ravv. "There's a lot to celebrate!"
The Antoine Fuqua-directed film opened to the largest global weekend ever recorded for a biopic, broke records across 65 international markets and is now closing in on the highest-grossing release in Lionsgate's history.
Fans have voiced one consistent complaint though…the film's abrupt ending.
The sudden cutoff sparked sequel speculation almost immediately after opening weekend, and Branca did little to discourage it.
"People are calling for it, that's for sure," he said, alongside his wife, Kristina Tučkutė, though he cautioned there's "nothing set yet."
The legendary attorney posed a question of his own, asking the Paparazi, "but think about this. It is the first billion-dollar biopic. Could it be the first biopic with a sequel?"
Branca, who is a producer of the film, is prominently featured in the film, portrayed by Miles Teller at the height of the attorney's time with Jackson.
Asked on how Teller handled the role, Branca called the performance "incredible," then extended the praise to the entire production.
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"Everybody in that cast did," he said. "Jaafar deserves an Academy Award. Colman Domingo, everybody deserves one. Miles, Nia Long, everybody. Graham King, Antoine Fuqua, what a team."
The biopic’s production went to unusual lengths for authenticity, with Fuqua even calling for scenes to be directed at the actual Jackson family compound in Encino, painstakingly rebuilding realistic sets and costumes from some of Jackson's most famed performances.
"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," Fuqua told Entrepreneur. "For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson."
He later described the shoot as a "spiritual journey."
"Michael was a big influence on my career as a director," he said in a video released by Lionsgate, "seeing how he refused to get put in a box as just a Black artist only."
Producer Graham King, who also made "Bohemian Rhapsody," recognized Fuqua’s fit early on.
"Antoine's films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences," he said.