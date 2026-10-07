Courteney Cox's Ex-Fiancé Johnny McDaid Gives Shout Out to New Girlfriend Months After Ending On-Off Romance With Actress

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Courteney Cox’s ex-fiancé Johnny McDaid has a new lady in his life. The personal update came after he paid tribute to Rosanne Konarzewski, whom he referred to as Rosie, while accepting the BMI President’s Award.

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McDaid’s Newfound Love

Source: MEGA Johnny McDaid paid tribute to his new girlfriend, Rosanna Konarzewski, in a touching speech.

“My family that are here, Anya, Josh, Sheila, and my partner Rosie, thank you for all your support and I love you,” McDaid expressed at the September 29 event. The new romance comes three months after his split from the Friends alum was revealed to the public.

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Cox and McDaid’s Relationship History

Source: MEGA Cox and McDaid ended their relationship after being together for over a decade.

The two allegedly called it quits late last year, but kept it private. Cox and McDaid were together for over a decade and were briefly engaged during the on-off romance. Close friends revealed the final breakup was mutual. “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,” one pal spilled. “They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.” The friend continued, “This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.” The couple would split their time between Los Angeles and London, where they were both based. Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends. A year later, they announced their engagement. In 2015, the couple broke up before getting back together a few months later.

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Cox Spoke About Her Relationship With McDaid

Source: MEGA Cox broke her silence about her relationship with McDaid.

The mother-of-one broke her silence on their first splint in 2016. “We were engaged for over a year, and then we broke up,” Cox recalled. "He’s from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It’s more special — you coddle it." "I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see — whether it’s codependency or people-pleasing," the actress confessed. "I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external."

Becoming Someone Better

Source: MEGA Cox claimed that her first breakup from McDaid made their relationship stronger.