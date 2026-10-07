Courteney Cox's Ex-Fiancé Johnny McDaid Gives Shout Out to New Girlfriend Months After Ending On-Off Romance With Actress
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 4:27 p.m. ET
Courteney Cox’s ex-fiancé Johnny McDaid has a new lady in his life.
The personal update came after he paid tribute to Rosanne Konarzewski, whom he referred to as Rosie, while accepting the BMI President’s Award.
McDaid’s Newfound Love
“My family that are here, Anya, Josh, Sheila, and my partner Rosie, thank you for all your support and I love you,” McDaid expressed at the September 29 event.
The new romance comes three months after his split from the Friends alum was revealed to the public.
Cox and McDaid’s Relationship History
The two allegedly called it quits late last year, but kept it private. Cox and McDaid were together for over a decade and were briefly engaged during the on-off romance.
Close friends revealed the final breakup was mutual.
“Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney,” one pal spilled. “They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.”
The friend continued, “This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.” The couple would split their time between Los Angeles and London, where they were both based.
Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends. A year later, they announced their engagement. In 2015, the couple broke up before getting back together a few months later.
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Cox Spoke About Her Relationship With McDaid
The mother-of-one broke her silence on their first splint in 2016.
“We were engaged for over a year, and then we broke up,” Cox recalled. "He’s from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. We have to treat it in a different way. It’s more special — you coddle it."
"I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see — whether it’s codependency or people-pleasing," the actress confessed. "I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external."
Becoming Someone Better
In previous interviews, Cox has given credit for her breakup and was thankful for it, claiming it made her relationship with McDaid better.
Prior to her romance with musician, Cox was married to Scream costar David Arquette from 1999 to 2013. They co-parent their daughter, Coco.