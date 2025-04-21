Courtney Henggeler Bids Goodbye to Acting in Poignant Blog Post About Reclaiming 'Power'

In a stunning revelation, Cobra Kai alum Courtney Henggeler decided to pull the plug on her acting career.

The 46-year-old New Jersey native made her announcement in a heartfelt blog post entitled "20 Plus Years" on March 30, leaving fans reeling over her unexpected departure.

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine. When prompted to know what I did want to do, I simply replied, 'I want to be the machine,'" Henggeler shared.