Courtney Love Has a 'Friend With Benefits' — But She Won't Reveal Who Because 'There’s Jealousy Around That Person'
Courtney Love is spilling the tea on her love life!
While on the "Fashion Neurosis" podcast with Bella Freud, the 60-year-old singer revealed she's been hooking up with someone and hinted her lover is a fellow celebrity.
"I’m a libertine, and the person that I most do my romantic c--- with is also a libertine," she explained. "So we are really more friends with benefits."
"I don’t like talking about them because there’s jealousy around that person," the vocalist added, opting not to identify the person by name.
Love hasn't been shy about her dating experiences, as she previously admitted she once turned down Liam Gallagher's advances due to his hygiene.
In a 2014 interview, Love recalled crossing paths with him in 2000, sharing how the Oasis frontman approached her and asked, "What do you think of me?"
"I mean, he was lovely but he had really bad breath from being up all night and his eyebrows kind of met in the middle. And I just thought he looked like a 13th century serf from Monty Python," she quipped. "And I blurted it out loud."
She admitted her daughter Frances, 32, was disappointed with her mom's actions.
"Frances, who loves Oasis more than Nirvana, was furious I didn't seep with him," she spilled. "She texted me saying: 'Mommy you are an epic s--- but you never slept with Liam Gallagher!'"
Love's most famous romance was with late husband Kurt Cobain, who took his own life in 1994, two years after they married.
In an old interview with Sassy, the mother-of-one admitted she was the one who made the first move.
"I really pursued him, not too aggressive, but aggressive enough that some girls would have been embarrassed by it. I'm direct. That can scare a lot of boys," she confessed. "Kurt was scared of me. He said he didn't have time to deal with me. But I knew it was inevitable."
The Nirvana star denied her claims at the time, sharing, "I would just like [to] say I liked Courtney a lot. I wasn't ignoring her. I didn't mean to play hard to get."
Love often honors her former husband via social media on his birthday.
"I love beautiful hands, it's the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty ... Michael saw these hands," she captioned a black and white image of his hands in 2023. "He chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he's in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are. Dear Kurt D. C. 🙏🪷 i & we love & miss you."