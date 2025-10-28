Courtney Stodden Says Making New Lifetime Movie Helped Her Heal From Trauma: 'I'm Seeing Clearly for the First Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden is channeling her pain into a creative outlet. The model took on the role of executive producer to tell her harrowing story in Lifetime's new movie I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story. Stodden speaks exclusively with OK! about reliving her trauma and healing while making the film, what she's learned about herself throughout the process, being an advocate and the message she hopes to get across.

Healing While Making 'I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story'

Courtney Stodden says she can finally call herself a 'survivor' after making 'I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story.'

After being married at age 16 to an older man with the consent of her parents, Stodden feels going through the experience in her thirties gave her closure. "For the first time, I can actually call myself a survivor," she says. "I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong. All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening. Now that my brain has developed at 31, sitting and watching the screener of this movie opened up wounds that I didn't even know existed inside of me. Now, I'm seeing clearly for the first time."

What She's Learned About Herself

Courtney Stodden realized she needed to 'save' herself for the first time.

Throughout the filmmaking experience, Stodden realized who her biggest source of support was. "I need to save myself for the first time. I'm realizing that," the activist shares. "This is a movie. It is a PG version of my trauma and what I've experienced. But even in that PG process, it has absolutely broken my heart. Thankfully, I'm in a place right now where I know no one's coming to save me."

Being an Advocate

Courtney Stodden says she receives thousands of messages from concerned parents asking her for help.

With her massive platform, Stodden makes it her mission to speak out for young women and people everywhere who are being exploited. "I wouldn't have been able to do any of this if it wasn't for, unfortunately, the thousands, I'm not even exaggerating, of messages a day that I get from concerned parents," she says. "Every time I open my direct messages, it is terrifying to know that I'm not alone, but there's strength in numbers. 34 states in America still allow adult predators, to sign, to coerce and groom. Whether it's the parents, the child or both. Whatever the situation, they have legal permission that says it's okay to creep on a minor legally."

The Message She Hopes to Get Across

Courtney Stodden calls being married to an older man at age 16 a 'horror story.'

Despite her hardship, Stodden wants people to know you can turn personal suffering into purpose to help others. "I'm realizing in real time what has happened to me because now I'm an adult. It's a horror story," she explains. "But what has all of this pain been for if not to help?"