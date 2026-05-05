Courtney Stodden Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top as She Reveals Plans to Swap Out 12-Year-Old Implants

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden wasn't shy about flaunting her cleavage as she revealed plans to replace her breast implants. "I gotta get my puppies redone soon. They are already 12. Can't wait for a new set @drstuartlinder," Stodden, 31, captioned a photo posted via Instagram on Monday, May 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Turned Heads in Tiny Bikini

Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden showed off her curves while relaxing in a hot tub.

The blonde beauty left little to the imagination in a red triangle top as she enjoyed a hot tub, tagging the location as Calabasas, Calif. She kept it natural with a fresh face, pulling her hair into a loose bun atop her head, while an adorable white Pomeranian lounged behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Reveals B----- Implant Plans

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden plans to keep the same size implant as the ones she currently has.

Stodden gave more details about the future procedure in the comments section, writing, "I was going to go small, but I kind of want to keep the size. I think I might miss them if I go smaller." The influencer famously got her b----- implants at 18, vulnerably revealing in a 2022 interview that the decision stemmed from feeling like she wasn't "living up to the standards of society of what a woman was supposed to look like." "I wanted to fashion myself after Pamela Anderson. That was the like ultimate woman," Stodden told Yahoo Life! at the time. "I think that was the image that was in my head that I needed to portray to overcome my own insecurities."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden 'Hated' Paparazzi Photos of Herself

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden confessed that paparazzi photos made her 'hate' herself, leading to her constantly 'analyzing every inch' of her body.

After being branded a "child bride" in the media for marrying 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at just 16, she said the relentless paparazzi photos made her "hate" herself. "I was a very insecure teenager. I had very horrible self-talk, very negative thinking. And it didn't help to find myself in a s--t-shaming storm of my undeveloped body, which just exacerbated my insecurities within myself," she told the outlet. "I was broken down to the point of analyzing every inch of my body and it got to the point of body dysmorphia."

Courtney Stodden Admitted She Wanted to 'Look More Like a Woman' for Much-Older Husband

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison divorced in 2020.