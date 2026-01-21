Creamy, Curious, and Crafted for Everyone: Thirstday Redefines What Tequila Can Be

Article continues below advertisement

For decades, tequila has battled the reputation of being the shot one regrets, the rough swig from college parties that left more hangovers than happy memories. But that image is rapidly dissolving. Tequila is entering its golden age, shedding its frat-party stigma and emerging as a spirit celebrated for its craftsmanship, complexity, and cultural richness. Now, two half-sisters from Mexico, Montserrat and Helen Ramon, are pushing that transformation even further with a daring twist: Thirstday, a 100% agave tequila cream that’s turning heads and changing palates. Thirstday was born to reimagine what tequila can be. Mixed with a velvety cream base sourced from Spain and infused with rotating flavors, the product is designed to appeal to whoever said, “Tequila? Not for me.” It’s smooth. It’s fun, currently available in the bursting flavors of strawberry, mango, macchiato, cinnamon, and mint chocolate. And it’s meant to be savored, not shot.

“We wanted to create something we could actually enjoy sipping,” say the Ramon sisters, whose father once helmed one of Mexico’s most popular tequila brands. “We grew up around the industry. Our palates are trained. But we noticed there is a whole market out there of people who want something more approachable and versatile.” Indeed, Thirstday isn’t just for shots and cocktails. It’s being mixed into coffee, drizzled over pancakes, folded into cheesecakes, and swirled into dessert martinis. The brand has already launched in the US, where regional preferences are giving insight into how the flavors resonate. Strawberry, macchiato, and mango are favorites in Texas, while cinnamon and mint chocolate are trending in Colorado. Though the product feels like an innovation, the vision has deep roots. Montserrat and Helen, raised separately as half-sisters, reconnected as teenagers while working in their father’s tequila business. At the time, he was somewhat of a local celebrity in Mexico, and the sisters witnessed firsthand the energy, glamour, and grit of the spirits world through sponsorships, parties, and the hard lessons of building a brand in a pre-social-media era.

“We both started working with our dad in college,” says Helen. “We fell in love with the industry, and he instilled in us from a young age the importance of being your own boss. We did not just inherit a love for tequila. We inherited a mindset.” That mindset is proving invaluable now, as the tequila category explodes. In 2024, the U.S. tequila market was valued at approximately USD 9 billion, with projections indicating a rise to over USD 13 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 4.36% from 2025 to 2033. This has especially accelerated because of celebrity-endorsed brands, sparking a flood of new entrants and investment into the tequila world. That boom led to surging prices for agave until supply overwhelmed demand, causing prices to plummet. But the enduring legacy of the boom is the premiumization of tequila. Consumers are now more educated and more curious. They want to know where their agave is sourced, how long it was aged, what type of barrel was used, and what kind of water was included in the distillation. “It is similar to what we have seen in the wine world. People generally talk about the grape, the vineyard, the vintage,” Montserrat says. “Whiskey lovers are the same. Tequila is finally being treated with that same respect.”