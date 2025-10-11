Criss Angel Lashes Out at 'Narcissist' Partner in Fiery Breakup Post: 'Destroyed a Beautiful Family'
Oct. 11 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Illusionist Criss Angel lashed out at his wife, Shaunyl Benson, in a shocking online post, claiming she wrecked their marriage and their family.
The 57-year-old shared a message via Instagram on Friday, October 10, urging his fans to not support Benson amid the tumultuous end to their 13-year partnership.
'Today I Stopped Following a Narcissist'
“To fans and friends, l’m sure by now you have recognized that I’m going through something personal,” the famed magician wrote. “Today I stopped following a narcissist — somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man.”
Angel continued, “I hope you follow my lead, not as a fan but as a human, and UNFOLLOW as well. Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful innocent children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours.”
Criss Angel Declares He Is a 'Single Father'
In addition to his fiery post, Angel unfollowed Benson and changed his Instagram bio to read, "Single Father of 3 Beautiful Kids.”
The couple initially began dating in 2012 before they married in 2015. Although they divorced in 2016, Angel and Benson rekindled their romance in 2023, leading to a proposal and second wedding. They have three children together: Johnny, 11, Xristos, 6, and Illusia, 3.
Shaunyl Benson Admits She Talked to Another Man in Her Marriage
After the magician shared his side of the story, Shaunyl shared her own message via Instagram, where she addressed how “somebody was trying to defame” her.
She also admitted to reaching out to another man during their marriage, saying that after 12 years of not talking to anyone else besides her “baby daddy,” she “sent a message to a rockstar” because she felt “lonely.”
'Infidelity Had Been Very Present'
Shaunyl also claimed that she had her “rose-colored glasses” on before she received a message from the universe, leading her to find how “young girls” sent their “boss” really “intense” and “personal” things.
Although she did not clarify the person as her husband, she stated that what transpired “shattered” her after she had already “forgiven a lot of things to make my family work.”
Shaunyl went on to say how staying in her dead-end marriage for the sake of her kids no longer made her feel like a “martyr” but instead a “liar.” She claimed that her eyes opened wide four years ago after the birth of her daughter, leaving her to “detach” and pour life back into herself rather than those who had hurt her after “infidelity had been very present” in her relationship.