Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Wants to 'Have a Nice Talk' With Donald Trump: 'We Have Something in Common'

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has "something in common" with Donald Trump. Appearing on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, November 6, the Portuguese soccer star told host Piers Morgan, "[Donald] is one of the guys that I want to meet. I wish one day [to have that] opportunity.” The British broadcaster, 60, responded by telling Ronaldo, 40, that he could introduce the two. The professional athlete then expressed his hope to "have a nice talk" with the controversial president, 79.

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he and the president 'have something in common.'

"I wish one day to meet him [and] sit with him because he’s one of the [people] that I really like,” Ronaldo explained. “I think it can make things happen, and I like people like that.” The Al-Nassr FC star continued, “I wish that the world goes in a [peaceful] way," before adding, "That’s what I’m looking for, and I will tell him something. Nobody knows this but, maybe one day, if [I] have the opportunity. I’m gonna sit with him and I’m going to tell him that we have something in common and something that we share."

Source: mega Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan of Donald Trump, 'I like people like that.'

When Morgan inquired what Ronaldo had in common with the two-time president, he replied, "Not in your interview, [but] I will tell him." Speaking about his international fame, the decorated athlete said, "It’s fascinating [because] Cristiano is a worldwide man, now more than before [and when I was] 18, 19 [and] 20, I was there in the U.S. so many times.” Morgan then brought up that Trump's youngest son, 19-year-old Barron, is a fan of Ronaldo, to which he replied, "His son can come as well."

Cristiano Ronaldo Believes He's More Famous Than Donald Trump

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube Cristiano Ronaldo said, 'Nobody's more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025.'

Cristiano continued, quipping, "We [can] do a debate. Who is the most famous in the world: me or Donald Trump?" He posed, "I think worldwide, even in that small [country of] Iceland, they know me more." The soccer forward then concluded, "I think in the world, nobody’s more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025. … It’s a good debate. Let’s make that happen."

Piers Morgan Says He's Going to Make the Meeting 'Happen'

Source: mega Piers Morgan says he doesn't want to be left out of a meeting between the U.S. president and Cristiano Ronaldo.