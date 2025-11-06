or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Cristiano Ronaldo
OK LogoPolitics

Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Wants to 'Have a Nice Talk' With Donald Trump: 'We Have Something in Common'

split photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and donald trump
Source: mega

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his hope to meet Donald Trump one day.

Nov. 6 2025, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has "something in common" with Donald Trump.

Appearing on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, November 6, the Portuguese soccer star told host Piers Morgan, "[Donald] is one of the guys that I want to meet. I wish one day [to have that] opportunity.”

The British broadcaster, 60, responded by telling Ronaldo, 40, that he could introduce the two. The professional athlete then expressed his hope to "have a nice talk" with the controversial president, 79.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he and the president 'have something in common.'
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube

Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he and the president 'have something in common.'

"I wish one day to meet him [and] sit with him because he’s one of the [people] that I really like,” Ronaldo explained. “I think it can make things happen, and I like people like that.”

The Al-Nassr FC star continued, “I wish that the world goes in a [peaceful] way," before adding, "That’s what I’m looking for, and I will tell him something. Nobody knows this but, maybe one day, if [I] have the opportunity. I’m gonna sit with him and I’m going to tell him that we have something in common and something that we share."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan of Donald Trump, 'I like people like that.'
Source: mega

Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan of Donald Trump, 'I like people like that.'

When Morgan inquired what Ronaldo had in common with the two-time president, he replied, "Not in your interview, [but] I will tell him."

Speaking about his international fame, the decorated athlete said, "It’s fascinating [because] Cristiano is a worldwide man, now more than before [and when I was] 18, 19 [and] 20, I was there in the U.S. so many times.”

Morgan then brought up that Trump's youngest son, 19-year-old Barron, is a fan of Ronaldo, to which he replied, "His son can come as well."

MORE ON:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Believes He's More Famous Than Donald Trump

image of Cristiano Ronaldo said, 'Nobody's more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025.'
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube

Cristiano Ronaldo said, 'Nobody's more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025.'

Cristiano continued, quipping, "We [can] do a debate. Who is the most famous in the world: me or Donald Trump?"

He posed, "I think worldwide, even in that small [country of] Iceland, they know me more."

The soccer forward then concluded, "I think in the world, nobody’s more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025. … It’s a good debate. Let’s make that happen."

Piers Morgan Says He's Going to Make the Meeting 'Happen'

image of Piers Morgan says he doesn't want to be left out of a meeting between the U.S. president and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Source: mega

Piers Morgan says he doesn't want to be left out of a meeting between the U.S. president and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the interview came to a close, the talk show host declared that a meeting between Cristiano and Donald would be "unbelievable" before telling the soccer player that he wanted to be included.

"We can do something. Imagine, me, you, Mr. Trump on one table," Cristiano said. "It would be fun [and] different. Imagine? Something beautiful, different [and a] good conversation."

Piers replied, "I think he would love it to promote the World Cup in his country. What could be better? I’m going to make this happen, but … if I do make it happen, don’t cut me out of it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.