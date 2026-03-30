Crowning Moments at the Racecourse: Royals in the Winners Enclosure

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Few sports enjoy such a strong association with the British Royal family as horse racing. Such was the infatuation of King James I and King Charles II that horse racing came to be known as the “Sport of Kings” – a nickname which lives on to this day with fans and punters at popular betting sites. The love of the horse has passed through the generations of Royals. When Princess Anne became the first British Royal to compete in the Olympic Games in 1976, she did so on horseback in Equestrian eventing. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, continued the tradition by winning a team silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Of course, not all Royals possess Olympic-level riding skills. Many have focused instead on the pure racing element which captured the imaginations of the seventeenth century Kings.

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Queen Elizabeth II – Racing’s Biggest Supporter Chief among racing’s Royal supporters was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled with such distinction and grace from February 6, 1952, until her death on September 8, 2022. Amid countless state visits, charitable works, and efforts to stabilise the Commonwealth, Her Majesty counted horse racing amongst her great passions. An avid reader of the Racing Post, The Queen’s deep knowledge of the sport included a familiarity with historic breeding lines, which helped in managing the Royal Stud at Sandringham. Many of the horses bred at Sandringham progressed to a career at the racetrack, where they could be seen sporting the iconic Royal silks. Introduced by King Edward VII in the late 19th Century, the Royal racing colours passed into the hands of King George V and King George VI before being inherited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. Unmistakably classy, the purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and black velvet cap are among the most instantly recognisable silks in the sport. They have also frequently made it to the winners’ enclosure.

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Celebrating Success: A Lifetime of Winners During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II owned over 1,600 winners in Britain. Both Flat and National Hunt winners were included in that number, but while the Queen Mother was devoted to the jumps, which she described as having “a bit of danger, a bit of excitement,” Queen Elizabeth II achieved her most famous wins on the Flat. The Classic Collection Five contests stand tall above the rest on the British Flat racing landscape. Referred to as the Classics, the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, Derby and Oaks at Epsom, and St. Leger at Doncaster bestow immeasurable prestige and breeding value upon their winners. With such riches on offer, they are the races every owner wants to win. While not quite managing to complete the set during her lifetime (the Epsom Derby proved elusive), The Queen toasted Classic success on five occasions: Carrozza (1957 Oaks)

Pall Mall (1958 2,000 Guineas)

Highclere (1974 1,000 Guineas)

Dunfermline (1977 Oaks)

Dunfermline (1977 St Leger)

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Royal Success at the Royal Meeting The Classics may top the bill in terms of historic significance, but The Queen ranked a multi-day meeting in June as her racing highlight. Held over five days, Royal Ascot is the most distinctive Flat fixture of the British season. Boasting the Royal seal of approval, the main stand at Ascot is designed to resemble a glorious crown, and each of the five days of action is preceded by a Royal procession on the track. Attracting the best of the British and Irish runners, along with superstar international talent, this is the meeting many racing fans consider the highlight of the year. For The Queen, Royal Ascot was reportedly one of the first dates entered into her annual diary. During her reign, she missed the meeting only twice: staying away during the behind-closed-doors edition of 2020, and unable to attend in her final year in 2022. In her seventy years as an owner, The Queen enjoyed 24 winners at Royal Ascot – beginning with Choir Boy in the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup and ending with Tactical in the 2020 Windsor Castle Stakes. There were many highlights among those two dozen winners, but none greater than Estimate’s win in the 2013 edition of the Gold Cup. The Queen’s evident joy at winning the meeting's signature event became one of the most memorable images of her reign.