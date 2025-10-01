Crypto’s Knowledge Gap: How Education Is Powering the Next Wave of Adoption

Article continues below advertisement

The numbers from 2025 tell a story of a crypto market coming of age. Public and private companies now hold 6.19% of the total Bitcoin supply. The net inflow for US spot BTC and ETH ETFs has reached a cumulative $54.87 billion and $13.34 billion, respectively. Institutional capital is clearly here to stay. But all this top-down adoption hides a fundamental problem at the grassroots level. The global crypto user base has swelled to over 560 million people, but a huge knowledge gap is still the biggest thing standing in the way of true mainstream adoption. To fix it, market leaders are changing their strategy, betting that education, not hype, will build a more sustainable future. A Market Moving Quickly Toward Maturity The crypto market’s growth in 2025 is happening against a backdrop of strengthening global liquidity. The global M2 money supply recently recorded itsstrongest six-month increase since 2021, fueling risk appetite and driving fresh capital into digital assets. This has helped the total crypto market capitalization grow 9.9% year-to-date, adding over $600 billion in value, as shown in this Binance research chart. This isn’t just a retail phenomenon. Digital assets are gaining a firm foothold on corporate balance sheets. Public companies now hold 1.07 million BTC.

Source: BINANCE

This institutional confidence is a clear signal of the market’s maturation. The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a key growth engine, with on-chain crypto activity increasing 69% year-over-year, according to Chainalysis. At the same time, innovations like tokenized stocks are starting to mirror the early, significant growth during the DeFi surge, signaling what’s next. The Knowledge Gap: Crypto’s Biggest Bottleneck Despite this rapid maturation, the financial literacy of the average crypto user remains, in the words of one report, “dangerously low.” One study estimates the crypto community’s financial literacy rate at just 25%—less than half the average in the US. This has real consequences. The same study found that a staggering 76% of crypto investors have expressed regret about past decisions. The problem isn’t a lack of interest. It’s a lack of clarity. Nearly half of non-crypto owners in the US point to a lack of understanding (49%) as their main reason for staying away, followed closely by security fears. And this is more than just an individual issue. Academic research has shown that when less-informed participants get overconfident, it can actually make markets more volatile and help create bubbles. The industry can’t scale in a healthy way without closing this gap. What is needed is a community built on knowledge, resilience, and trust. On the Road to a Smarter and More Resilient Market Addressing this educational challenge is now a top priority for industry leaders. Binance has made accessible education a core part of its strategy, building a global learning ecosystem from the ground up. Binance Academy, its free educational platform, has already reported reaching over 64 million people in 29 languages. The company has also stated it has partnered with over 200 universities with the goal of educating one million students in blockchain by 2026. The company’s new “Humans of Binance” series puts a human face on these numbers. Take the story from user Mahmud, who offered a powerful story from their own trading journey. “A few years ago, my son’s cerebral palsy made it hard to afford his medical care. After discovering Binance and learning to trade, I earned enough to buy him a wheelchair. He is no more now, but Binance helped me during that tough time, and I’m forever grateful,” he wrote.

Source: BINANCE