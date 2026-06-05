Cunard Is Set to Bring Its Legacy of Glamour and Cultural Enrichment to the 79th Annual Tony Awards

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Cunard is set to once again bring its legacy of glamour and cultural enrichment to the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday June 7, as its official cruise partner. This year, the luxury cruise line tapped Broadway actress and creative designer Krysta Rodriguez to curate the Cunard Green Room, and we have a preview of the space where Broadway’s brightest stars will gather for theater's most celebrated evening! A thoughtfully designed backstage sanctuary for the stars inspired by life on board the brand’s iconic fleet of ships, including the world’s only ocean liner, the space reflects Cunard’s long-standing connection to the arts, reinforcing the brand’s legacy as a place where culture, creativity and iconic moments come together. Cunard’s on-board experience has long been defined by its world-class enriching cultural programming, from Broadway and West End performers to intimate conversations with leading artists. Bringing this distinctive experience to the 79th Annual Tony Awards is a natural extension of their legacy of bringing incredible experiences to guests all over the world.

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Source: Blaine Davis

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At the green room presenters including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd and others, are expected to mingle and enjoy bites including polenta and country ham croquettes and confit baby artichokes. Designed exclusively for this year's Tonys, it evokes the ambiance of Cunard’s fleet – where artists, thinkers and performers have gathered for more than 185 years–and will serve as a refined backstage in which to recharge and celebrate throughout the evening. Rodriguez led the creative vision for the space, transforming the room into something cinematic yet deeply intimate – where stars can step away from the spotlight while still feeling part of the spectacle. She transformed the backstage area into an elegant sanctuary inspired by Cunard's iconic fleet of Queens (ships), including Queen Mary 2.

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Source: Blaine Davis

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The room layers cues from Cunard’s design heritage with a theatrical sensibility, including a curated flow of spaces that mirrors a voyage – a grand red carpet arrival, intimate gathering spaces, and moments for indulgence. For example: sculptural lounge seating inspired by the grand salons and public spaces onboard Cunard’s fleet of Queens will entertain those who visit. And, framed “porthole” moments and ocean-view illusions will nod to the feeling of stepping aboard. Cunard’s presence at the Tony Awards reflects a broader tradition of celebrating culture and creativity that has defined the brand for more than 185 years. Throughout its history, Cunard ships have welcomed writers, performers, musicians and artists on board – including Charles Dickens, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Sutton Foster, among others – creating spaces where culture, performances and conversations flourish while guests travel the world.