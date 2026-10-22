Customer Calls Best Buy Worker 'Sir.' So the Employee Gets Mad and Refuses to Complete Their Sale: 'Snowflake Generation'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:09 a.m. ET
A Best Buy customer claimed an employee refused to complete his laptop purchase after he addressed the worker as "sir."
The incident, shared in a TikTok video by (@abjfa6), sparked debate over customer service and gender identity, with some viewers criticizing what they saw as the "Snowflake Generation."
The customer, who appeared in the video wearing a green shirt, said he visited the store to buy a laptop. After asking an employee for help comparing models, he thanked the worker, leading to an unexpected exchange.
"I said, thank you, sir. That’s it. You’re going to grab me a laptop, ma’am," the man said.
Best Buy Customer Says Employee Refused To Complete His Sale
According to the customer’s account, the employee pointed to her long hair and explained that she identified as a woman.
He claimed she then questioned his assumption about her gender and refused to complete the transaction.
The shopper said he sought help from another employee, but that worker also declined to sell him a laptop. He maintained that he did not intend to offend anyone and left the store without making a purchase.
Customer Claims Best Buy Fired Employee After Complaint
The customer said he later filed a complaint with Best Buy’s corporate office.
According to the TikTok video's recap, the company reviewed the incident and fired the employee involved. However, the claim was not independently confirmed in the material provided.
The video identified the first employee as Shane, who appeared wearing a yellow safety vest and had long hair. It described the second employee as a young woman.
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TikTok Users Debate Best Buy Customer Service Dispute
The video prompted mixed reactions, with some viewers supporting the customer and others emphasizing the importance of respecting employees’ identities.
Some commenters also questioned whether both workers should have faced disciplinary action.
One viewer argued and shared their reaction to the reported incident.
"Good for Best Buy for terminating them the second employee that wouldn’t help either should’ve also been terminated," a user wrote.
"I am a 60 year-old man with a beard. If you want to call me ma’am, I really don’t care. Why do people get so upset about such nonsense?" a user said.
Another commenter expressed frustration over the reported encounter.
"That’s what’s wrong with the world," a user wrote.
Another viewer shared a broader criticism of the situation.
"Honestly this s--- only exists in America," a user said.
"That’s crazy !!! The customer is NOT wrong," a viewer wrote.
"So if a woman has short hair, they are automatically a man?" a user questioned.