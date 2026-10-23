NEWS Customer Buys Chicken Breast From Aldi and Gets Quickly Disappointed. He Claims Its Unusual Layers Prove It Was 3D-Printed: 'Look at That' Source: @FRASERMORSE/TIKTOK Fraser Morse questioned the unusual layers across an Aldi chicken breast in a TikTok video after taking it out of his air fryer. OK! Staff Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An Aldi shopper questioned the appearance of his chicken breast after spotting unusual layers across the meat. TikToker Fraser Morse (@frasermorse) pointed it out: "Guaranteed 3D-printed, like, look at the layer. It’s layered." "It's layered...look at that!" he added.

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Source: @FRASERMORSE/TIKTOK The chicken breast displayed ridges across its surface, prompting Fraser Morse to question how it was made.

Morse, who posts videos, shared the chicken in a TikTok video after taking it out of his air fryer. The meat appeared orange in places, with ridges running across one side. He was shocked to see its unusual texture. According to Bro Bible, Morse paid around $11 to $12 for the chicken before throwing it away.

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The Aldi Shopper Was Unhappy With The Chicken’s Appearance

Source: @FRASERMORSE/TIKTOK Fraser Morse turned the chicken over to compare its unusual texture with the underside of the meat.

Morse showed viewers the meat in his video, expressing his disgust as he examined its surface. "Hey, this is disgusting," he initially said before zooming in on the chicken breast. He also acknowledged that the chicken needed more cooking time. "Yes, it’s undercooked. We took it out of the air fryer. It’s undercooked. I get it," he said. However, the ridges remained his main concern. He then turned the chicken over to compare its appearance on both sides. In an email interview with the outlet, Morse explained that his teenage son started cooking the chicken without seasoning. When Morse checked on it and went to flip it, he noticed the unusual lines. He said he had never seen a chicken breast look that way before. However, he chose not to complain to Aldi because he did not believe he had enough evidence to prove his theory.

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Social Media Users React To The Chicken’s Appearance

Source: @FRASERMORSE/TIKTOK A TikTok user agreed with Fraser Morse’s suspicion about the chicken’s unusual appearance.

Morse’s video sparked a mix of concern, jokes, and speculation in the comments. One viewer agreed with his theory and said, "It absolutely looks 3D printed." Another commenter questioned the meat’s color: "Chicken isn’t yellow." Some users also raised concerns about food sold at Aldi. "I thought Aldi said they wouldn’t sell fake meat?" one person asked. Others responded with dark humor, as one viewer said, "That’s human meat." Whereas another joked, "I'm officially on a chocolate and caffeine diet." One commenter suggested avoiding chicken altogether: "Beans for dinner for eternity I guess." A viewer also questioned whether the meat was genuine poultry. "That’s definitely not chicken not real chicken," the commenter wrote. One viewer also expressed frustration about food they had discarded: "I want to be compensated for all the bad food I’ve thrown away."

Food Can Be Made Using 3D Printing Technology

Source: UNSPLASH Food researchers have explored 3D printing technology to create layered meat alternatives and control their texture.