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Customer Tips Just $11 on a $220 Dinner Bill. Then The Server Comes Back With a Red-Ink Note: 'You Should Consider Eating Fast Food'

Photo of customer's bill
Source: UNSPLASH/@CAPTAIN.T.ROLL/TIKTOK

A customer's meager tip recently enraged a waiter who found it 'not enough.'

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

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A customer's meager tip recently enraged a waiter who found it "not enough."

The incident was shared by @captain.t.roll on TikTok, who captioned the clip as, "The entitlement is crazy. This server is saying that my tip is too small and that if I can’t afford a big tip, I need to go eat fast food. They even went so far as to write a negative message on my receipt."

Apparently, the issue stemmed from the customer giving a $11 tip on a bill that cost $220 overall.

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A TikToker Made A Server Mad With His Tip

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Image of a TikToker went to a restaurant with his two friends and remarked that their server 'got a little bit annoyed with us.'
Source: @CAPTAIN.T.ROLL/TIKTOK

A TikToker went to a restaurant with his two friends and remarked that their server 'got a little bit annoyed with us.'

As shared by the TikToker, "So, I'm out to eat with two friends at this restaurant, and I think our server got a little bit annoyed with us because they had to come to the table one too many times, I guess."

"We ordered appetizers, our main entree, and we also ordered dessert. So obviously, the server had to go back and forth a bit, but that's kind of their job," he continued.

On their bill, the place they visited was listed as Elmira's Bisque in Dallas, Texas.

The food they ordered included items ranging from Jalapeno Poppers, Potstickers, and Mozzarella Sticks to Ravioli, Chicken Marsala, Fillet Mignon, and Blackened Salmon.

The trio also ordered Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate Mousse for dessert, along with a Coke, two bottles of Sprite, and two bottles of water.

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The Server Sent A Note Back on the Bill

Image of the total for their order came out to $220 between the three friends, and the TikToker left an additional $11 tip.
Source: @CAPTAIN.T.ROLL/TIKTOK

The total for their order came out to $220 between the three friends, and the TikToker left an additional $11 tip.

The total for their order came out to $220 between the three friends, and the TikToker left an additional $11 tip.

He said, "I feel like that's fair," adding, "The final total comes out to $251."

However, the tip amount reportedly rubbed their server the wrong way.

As the TikToker continued to share, "The server was not okay with this $11 tip, because once they took the check, they went to the kitchen to run the receipt, and they came back and the receipt had a message on the bottom saying, 'If you can only afford a 5% tip, then maybe you should consider eating fast food and stop wasting server's time. This is our JOB!'"

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Netizens Have Mixed Reactions to This

Image of the customer giving a $11 tip on a bill that cost $220 overall rubbed their server the wrong way.
Source: UNSPLASH

The customer giving a $11 tip on a bill that cost $220 overall rubbed their server the wrong way.

The post has since garnered significant attention, with people commenting to share whether the tip was fair or not, in their opinion.

One user said it wasn't fair, writing, "You had a bill for 220 dollar tip and left an 11 dollar tip?????! Yea you’re in the wrong the server has every right to be mad."

Another backed up this comment, penning, "$11 tip is an insult to them."

One more person supported this, writing, "$11 is not enough I disagree with you."

Image of while some netizens said the tip wasn't enough, others argued that the server's response wasn't valid, as tipping isn't even mandatory.
Source: UNSPLASH

While some netizens said the tip wasn't enough, others argued that the server's response wasn't valid, as tipping isn't even mandatory.

Meanwhile, others argued that the server's response wasn't valid, as tipping isn't even mandatory.

One wrote, "I would ask back for the receipt and adjust it to $0.00 tipping.. DO NOT ALLOW ANYONE TO BULLY, GUILT OR PRESSURE YOU INTO TIPPING.. TIPPING IS NOT MANDATORY."

Someone else added, "I'm sorry I disagree. Tipping is not mandatory."

Another commenter chimed in, writing, "why the f--- am I supposed to tip 20% or even 10% of the total I buy? if I spend 200 dollars, I JUST SPENT 200 DOLLARS! it's not my job to pay the staff, it's the restaurant's job 😭🥀."

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