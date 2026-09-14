CVS ‘Home Team Heroes’ Contest Puts Youth Soccer’s Community Stars in the Spotlight

The Home Team Heroes contest will celebrate players ages 7 to 15 for leadership, service and sportsmanship while awarding grants of up to $25,000 to their nonprofit soccer organizations.

A pair of youth soccer players will see their community work recognized in an unexpected place next year: the snack aisle.

CVS Pharmacy’s new nationwide Home Team Heroes contest will feature two grand-prize winners on limited-edition packaging for select Well Market snacks at select CVS Pharmacy stores. The initiative, supported by soccer star Alex Morgan and players from the NWSL and U.S. national team, is open to youth athletes who make a difference both on and off the field.

Grants and a Team Celebration

Two grand-prize winners will each be awarded a $25,000 grant in their name to their nonprofit soccer organization. Along with appearing on Well Market® packaging, each winner will receive a block party for their team at a nearby CVS Pharmacy location.

Two runners-up will each secure a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit soccer organization.“We’re thrilled to share the winners’ stories through packaging on select Well Market snacks,” said Sid Tenneti, senior vice president and interim president of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at CVS Health. “This first-of-its-kind initiative for our brand will help elevate the winners’ stories to a broader audience, reflecting how these players’ positive impacts can reach far beyond their hometowns.”