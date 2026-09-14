CVS ‘Home Team Heroes’ Contest Puts Youth Soccer’s Community Stars in the Spotlight
Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:47 a.m. ET
The Home Team Heroes contest will celebrate players ages 7 to 15 for leadership, service and sportsmanship while awarding grants of up to $25,000 to their nonprofit soccer organizations.
A pair of youth soccer players will see their community work recognized in an unexpected place next year: the snack aisle.
CVS Pharmacy’s new nationwide Home Team Heroes contest will feature two grand-prize winners on limited-edition packaging for select Well Market snacks at select CVS Pharmacy stores. The initiative, supported by soccer star Alex Morgan and players from the NWSL and U.S. national team, is open to youth athletes who make a difference both on and off the field.
Grants and a Team Celebration
Two grand-prize winners will each be awarded a $25,000 grant in their name to their nonprofit soccer organization. Along with appearing on Well Market® packaging, each winner will receive a block party for their team at a nearby CVS Pharmacy location.
Two runners-up will each secure a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit soccer organization.“We’re thrilled to share the winners’ stories through packaging on select Well Market snacks,” said Sid Tenneti, senior vice president and interim president of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at CVS Health. “This first-of-its-kind initiative for our brand will help elevate the winners’ stories to a broader audience, reflecting how these players’ positive impacts can reach far beyond their hometowns.”
How Families Can Enter
Parents and guardians can nominate soccer players ages 7 to 15 at CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com through Sept. 25, 2026. The application contains three short-response questions covering the nominee’s community contributions, the role soccer has played in shaping the child and what the recognition would mean to them.
Entries will be judged on factors including volunteerism, service to a nonprofit, school or community organization, mentorship of younger players or classmates, leadership in teams and clubs, and good sportsmanship.
Winners are scheduled to be announced later this year, before their stories appear across CVS channels and in their local communities.Morgan Looks Back at Her Soccer Beginnings
Morgan, a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, is drawing on her own experience to encourage families to nominate youth players.
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“Soccer didn’t start for me under stadium lights; it started on a local field in Diamond Bar, California, surrounded by coaches and teammates who believed in me. I know firsthand how playing soccer and being part of a team can help build confidence, belonging and leadership, which is why I’m proud to work with CVS to recognize youth players through the Home Team Heroes contest,” Morgan said.“It’s about honoring these players not just for their accomplishments on the field, but for how they’re showing up for the people around them,” she added.
Morgan and the other participating soccer figures will also share stories about what the sport and community support have meant in their own lives.
For more information or to submit a nomination by September 25, visit CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com. To learn more about CVS Health’s broader support of communities through soccer, visit cvs.com/content/soccer.