Cynthia Jade Claps Back at 'Fake' Claims by Flexing Her 'Natural' Hamstrings

Content creator Cynthia Jade is setting the record straight, one flex at a time. After receiving a blunt comment accusing her physique of being “hundred percent fake” with “absolutely no hamstring,” the gym enthusiast responded the way she knows best: by letting the camera do the talking.

In a now-viral clip, Cynthia bends forward in a simple black tee, highlighting the clear definition in the backs of her legs as she addresses the skepticism head-on. Overlaying the video was the original comment questioning how she could have “all that” while supposedly lacking hamstrings. Her calm but confident reply? She does, in fact, have hamstrings, and they’re completely natural. Shutting Down The Doubters

Rather than getting defensive, Cynthia used the moment as motivation. The visible muscle separation in her legs spoke volumes, and followers quickly flooded the comment section with praise. “Beast mode quads! Hard work pays off! Boom 💥,” one user wrote. Another chimed in with, “Quadzilla! 💪 Keep it up in the gym.” Others defended her authenticity, adding, “Looks real to me!!! You go girl!!!!” and “Omg your muscle genetics are insane! 🔥” Of course, not every comment was purely supportive. One viewer jokingly asked, “Can we get more proof pls, just to double check and stuff,” prompting even more engagement under the post. Backside Reveal

@cynthiajadebabe muscle and I naturally store fat there ♬ abcdefu - GAYLE

Cynthia didn’t stop at flexing her hamstrings. In a follow-up clip, she turned slightly to show off her backside, addressing another frequent accusation, that her curves must be enhanced. “I’m just going to start sending this to everyone who says I have a fake 🍑,” text across the screen read. The OnlyFans star added that she builds muscle and “naturally store[s] fat there,” explaining that her shape is simply a mix of training and genetics. The video, set casually in what appeared to be a bathroom, emphasized that there was no dramatic lighting or editing, just her physique as-is. Confidence Through Consistency

The underlying message in both clips was simple: hard work shows. Cynthia has long documented her workouts and gym progress, so for many of her longtime followers, the accusations felt misplaced. “My best advice would be go to the gym cause nobody ask how you feel,” another caption read in one of her videos, a cheeky but pointed reminder that results come from discipline, not online debates. Turning Criticism Into Content

