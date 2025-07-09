Cynthia Jade Devours Tasty Pickles in Plunging White Top
Cynthia Jade had fans on social media doing a double-take after sharing a playful video that quickly turned up the heat!
The 29-year-old curvy model took to TikTok to document her time “trying pickles,” but it wasn’t just the crunchy snack that had everyone talking.
Cynthia Jade at the Renaissance Faire
Jade visited the Renaissance Faire, and while there, she tried out pickles. She wasn’t dressed for the event, but still turned heads.
Rocking a low-cut white top that bared a great deal of cleavage, Jade turned a casual moment into a head-turning spectacle, sending imaginations into overdrive.
Jade paired the top with matching shorts that featured a tight fit, hugging her lower body like a glove. She completed her attire with white socks and sneakers, and accessorized it with minimal jewelry, chic sunglasses and a cute fanny pack.
For hairstyle, Jade opted for sleek, straight strands, which she tied in a low ponytail.
A Fun Day With Friends
Jade was accompanied by her friends, who also ate pickles at the medieval event. Before munching on the crunchy snack, they held out their pickles and said “cheers.”
The clip zoomed in on one of her friends, who, according to Jade, was “wasting no time” eating her pickle.
Tasting the Pickle
As for Jade, she bit the crunchy snack, angling it several times on her mouth to get the perfect bite.
While chewing, Jade showed off the pickle as she told the camera, “Not bad."
Fans enjoyed watching the video, which earned over 2,000 likes. Dozens of them also took the time to shower Jade with comments.
One person wrote, “Damn I wish I was that pickle!!”
A different user noted, “What hot content.”
Such A Tease
In May, Jade uploaded a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram that showed her sporting an itty-bitty orange bikini.
While taking a dip in the swimming pool, the influencer brought a jar of pickles and ate one.
In the caption, Jade wrote: “I can’t get enough…….. of the love of my life 🥒.”
The share went viral. One person commented, “Should be sponsored by the top pickle brand for advertising.”
Another begged, “Can I get that half pickle plz,” to which Jade responded, “Only if you promise we can share a few lol? Cause half of one isn’t enough for me.”