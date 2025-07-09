Cynthia Jade Devours Tasty Pickles in Plunging White Top

Cynthia Jade had fans on social media doing a double-take after sharing a playful video that quickly turned up the heat!

The 29-year-old curvy model took to TikTok to document her time “trying pickles,” but it wasn’t just the crunchy snack that had everyone talking.

Jade visited the Renaissance Faire, and while there, she tried out pickles. She wasn’t dressed for the event, but still turned heads.

Rocking a low-cut white top that bared a great deal of cleavage, Jade turned a casual moment into a head-turning spectacle, sending imaginations into overdrive.

Jade paired the top with matching shorts that featured a tight fit, hugging her lower body like a glove. She completed her attire with white socks and sneakers, and accessorized it with minimal jewelry, chic sunglasses and a cute fanny pack.

For hairstyle, Jade opted for sleek, straight strands, which she tied in a low ponytail.