Cynthia Rowley Dishes on Gen Z's 'Fresh' Take on '90s Fashion: 'It's New and Evolved'

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Cynthia Rowley cornered the market on fun and feminine style throughout her illustrious career. Since launching her iconic fashion brand in 1988, the designer has seen trends come and go but has retained her whimsical aesthetic while moving ahead with the times. Rowley speaks exclusively with OK! about how Gen Z has revamped '90s fashion, how her style differs from her two daughters, her biggest "pinch-me" moment, making women feel their best and her partnership with Downy Boutique Botanicals.

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How the '90s Is Influencing Gen Z Fashion

Source: Downy Boutique Botanicals Cynthia Rowley feels the 1990's are influencing Gen-Z fashion.

While the mother-of-two's brand was a defining part of '90s culture, she's fascinated by the way younger generations are embracing and reinterpreting those iconic looks. "I really love it. I don't go back, and I don't really look at vintage," she states. "But I lived it. I was creating it, so it's easy for me. I can be inspired by it, but it's new and evolved. I love that vibe, though. I wish I could wear more of it! I have a little age dysmorphia in my head. I'm like, 'Well, I can wear those short shorts or that scarf halter!' I remember the big brooches in the '90s. I recently saw pictures of people wearing something like what the S-- and the City girls were wearing back then. I remember the tulle skirts and the flower brooches. It's all reminiscent but fresh."

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How Her Style Differs From Her Daughters

Source: MEGA Cynthia Rowley says her daughters' style is more 'conservative' than hers.

The creative keeps up with what Gen Z is wearing thanks to her kids, Kit Clementine Keenan and Gigi Clementine Powers. "My girls get asked all the time, 'Are you guys designing with your mom?'" she says. "They're like, 'No!' I'm the one who likes the stuff that's super short and kind of skimpy. [My girls] are dressing a little more conservatively sometimes. Not really, but that's the energy of living together and the vibe in our house."

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Biggest 'Pinch-Me' Moment of Her Career

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Source: MEGA Cynthia Rowley says her biggest 'pinch-me' moment was being honored at the CFDA Awards.

While Rowley's had many career highs, there's one in particular that stands out. "This past November, when I won the CFDA Founders Award," she reveals. "They called me and said, 'You've won this thing.' I was like, 'Wait, no. Somebody's getting fired. This is a terrible mistake!' I couldn't believe it. That night, Ralph Lauren wins his award, then Donatella Versace, then me and then A$AP Rocky. My friend Julianne Moore gave me the award. That will go down in history. That was a good one."

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Being a Part of the Biggest Moments in Women's Lives

Source: Downy Boutique Botanicals Cynthia Rowley 'loves' to hear people's stories.

Thanks to the enduring success of her brand, Rowley has seen countless women celebrate life's biggest milestones in designs she created. "I try to be thoughtful about who our audience is," the businesswoman notes. "When I'm going out and meeting people, I sometimes count how many hugs I get from strangers. It's so sweet. I love to hear people's stories, like, 'I wore this to my rehearsal dinner!' It's great."

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Collaborating With Downy Boutique Botanicals on a Limited-Edition Brooch

Source: MEGA Cynthia Rowley collaborated with Downy Boutique Botanicals on a limited-edition brooch.