D4vd & Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything to Know

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Source: GoFundMe Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found dead inside D4vd's impounded Tesla.

An investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death remains underway a month after her body was found decomposing in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd. During an appearance on Banfield, TMZ senior news reporter Charlie Neff revealed friends of the "Romantic Homicide" singer, 20, believed d4vd and the 15-year-old "were romantically involved." However, they reportedly thought Hernandez was not a minor as she attended age-restricted gatherings, including clubs and parties. "No one really questioned much about her background … they just knew her as this college student that went to USC," Neff said.

When Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez Reported Missing?

Source: GoFundMe Celeste Rivas Hernandez reportedly called home at the end of May 2024.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said Hernandez was reported missing at least three times in 2024, including in April and May of that year, according to the Los Angeles Times. She was not heard from again after she called home at the end of May 2024.

How Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body Found?

Source: MEGA Celeste Rivas Hernandez was likely 'dead for weeks' before she was found.

On September 8, an ABC 7's Eyewitness News report confirmed a dead body was found in the front trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla on the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department discovered the remains wrapped inside a bag after receiving a call about a foul odor emanating from a vehicle. The outlet confirmed the 2023 Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Tex., to D4vd. Meanwhile, investigators said the car was initially abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and subsequently towed to the lot. "d4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," a representative for the singer-songwriter said at the time.

What Happened After Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body Was Found?

Source: MEGA D4vd has hired a renowned criminal defense lawyer amid the investigation.

Just over a week after the discovery of the decomposed body, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Hernandez. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed the teen was the "juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore" in 2024. Following the development, the family began organizing a fundraiser on GoFundMe. "As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated. -The Rivas Hernandez family," the description reads.

Has D4vd Commented on the Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case?

Source: @d4vddd/Instagram D4vd was in the middle of his world tour when Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered.

As of press time, D4vd has not publicly addressed the case and investigation. But after Hernandez's body was found, he canceled the remaining dates of his Withered World Tour in North America. On September 17, Detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division served a search warrant on the home where D4vd was staying. "Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days. This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads," a representative for the department said. Amid the probe, the "Here With Me" singer hired high-profile Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Blair Berk to represent him, Los Angeles Magazine reported. The lawyer previously represented Harvey Weinstein, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan and Mel Gibson, to name a few.

When Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body Released to Her Family?

Source: MEGA Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family set up a GoFundMe page after her decomposed body was identified.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed Hernandez's body was released to her family on September 23, TMZ reported. The deceased's loved ones scheduled a funeral for the teen on October 4 before she was laid to rest at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mortuary in Rowland Heights, Calif., on October 6.

What Is Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Cause of Death?

Source: MEGA Celeste Rivas Hernandez was laid to rest in California.