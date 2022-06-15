Daily Checkout: The Coffee Creamer Our Social Media Producer Says Gives Her Soft Hair + Glowing Skin

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

To OK!’s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams, the secret to soft, shining hair and glowing skin doesn’t come in the form of a shampoo, conditioner, or even serum — rather, a creamer she adds to her morning beverage. For roughly two years now, Angela has sworn by adding two scoops of Tone It Up’s Marine-Based Collagen Creamer to her daily cup of tea to keep her hair and skin looking healthy and moisturized.

“I started to notice how tired I looked in the mornings, so I needed to find something that would help,” she recalls. After finding the creamer on Pinterest, Angela came across the product in person during a trip to Target and decided to take the plunge, experiencing what she described as being “instant results” to her hair and complexion.

“My skin looked smoother, brighter, and more hydrated!” she shares. But it seems these effects spanned well beyond the dermatological. Angela also says she noticed that her hair looked and felt thicker and healthier since incorporating the creamer into her morning routine.

“I feel like my hair was starting to get thinner in certain spots, but now I've noticed new hair growth,” Angela says. The creamer also even helped Angela’s strands get back in check after a serious dye-job snafu.

“I did a lot of damage to my hair from adding horrendous highlights,” she shares. “But over the last few years, I've noticed my hair has become longer and stronger with less breakage."

