The Daily Checkout: The Flattering Shorts Our Editor Loves — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

As anyone who has ever spent hours upon hours parsing through sundresses, shorts and tank tops can attest, shopping for a new summer wardrobe is no easy task. Yet as OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Haley Gunn knows all too well, finding cute, comfortable outfits for the warmer months is even more complicated when clothes aren’t made with your body type in mind.

“I have a big butt, but [a] small waist,” she says. “I can NEVER find good athletic shorts that aren't skin tight against my thighs and don't ride up.”

And it seems she wasn’t alone in this struggle: Earlier this year, Free People’s Way Home shorts skyrocketed to viral fame on TikTok, partially due to their ability to flatter people of all body types. The only catch? They boast a $30 dollar price tag, which a steep cost for shorts that actually fit.

After a bit of internet sleuthing, Haley came across another solution — Target’s more affordable dupe. like their Free People counterparts, JoyLab’s High-Rise Woven Shorts also boast a long, slimming waistband, flattering legs, and a rainbow of colors. But according to Haley, it seems these Target shorts have several advantages over their apparent inspiration.

“They're not much more expensive but apparently they make a lot of noise like a windbreaker material lol the target ones do not,” she explains, also noting that the JoyLab pair also feature a set of pockets. “The Target shorts have a similar rise and extra wide waistband that holds you in without being too compressive.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!