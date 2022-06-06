The Daily Checkout: The Game Changing Serum That Revolutionized Our Multimedia Producer's Skincare Game — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

From sharing makeup hacks to highlighting indie brands, TikTok has become a major player in the beauty game in recent years. Serving as a communal space for lovers of all things makeup and skincare to convene over their favorite tips and tricks, OK!’s Multimedia Producer Molly Goddard says she greatly appreciates the app’s ability to connect beauty aficionados from around the globe.

“I love it,” she exclaims. “Knowledge is power and people putting out what works for them and sharing their secrets is just fabulous.”

And Molly would know — the app recently played an integral role in introducing her to her new skincare holy grail, Skinlab’s ​​Rohto Gokujun Hyaluronic Perfect Gel. Just last month, Molly says her roommate stumbled across the moisturizer while scrolling through her For You Page, a discovery that the producer described as being a complete “game changer” for their skincare routines.

“So basically it is an ultra hydrating gel,” Molly explains of the product, which she says she applies twice each day. “I use it after I cleanse, tone and use serum. It's translucent and super-cooling.”

But beyond this moisturizer’s cool factor, Molly says the product has landed on her list of must-haves for one simple reason — it actually works.

“My face has never been so soft,” she shares. “It's so much smoother and less oily.”

While the producer says she sometimes feels nervous that new moisturizers may trigger a breakout, it seems this gel has been nothing but kind on her skin, leaving her complexion hydrated, but not greasy.

“I feel like with creme moisturizers you run the risk of it maybe causing acne and being oily but this is the opposite,” she explains. “This stuff is fabulous."

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!