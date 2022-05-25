The Daily Checkout: How A Lip Balm-Sized Powder Sunscreen Became Our Deputy Editor’s Summer Must-Have — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

If you’ve ever hated slathering on thick foundations in the scorching summer months, you’re not alone — OK!’s Deputy Editor Stephanie Kaplan says she knows the discomfort of “sweaty” and “sticky” base makeup all too well.

"I feel like when I wear regular foundation, sometimes in the summer it’s too much,” she explains. “I feel like it’s gonna melt my face off.”

That was until she came across Tarte Cosmetics’ SEA Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder. Stephanie says she first discovered the base product — which comes complete with SPF 30 as its name implies — while parsing through Tarte’s website during the peak of the Shape Tape concealer’s viral popularity.

Since then, the product has become a summer must-have for the writer. Its permanent place in her handbag, she shares, serves as a testament to not only the powder’s ability to offer both sun protection and “a little bit of coverage,” but also its convenient size.

“It’s like smaller than a pen lengthwise,” she shares, likening the product's packaging to a “very big tube of chapstick.”

So, if you’re looking for comfortable, lightweight skincare to keep you looking and feeling cool this summer, look no further than this editor-approved sunscreen powder.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!