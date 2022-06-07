The Daily Checkout: The Stress-Proof Serum Our E-Commerce Editor Swears By — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Bad news for stressed-out beauty lovers: It seems skin and stress are enemies, with times of tension linked to worsening acne, psoriasis and even eczema, according to a resource from Harvard University's Medical School.

But as OK!'s E-Commerce Editor Katherine Tinsley — who recently completed the highly-daunting task of moving across the country — can attest, it is still possible to nourish your body and skin even in the throes of particularly hectic situations.

"Drink a lot of water, all the products in the world will not fix dehydration so drink water," she advises. "If you can't sleep at least relax and just be as in the moment as much you can be."

But beyond keeping hydrated and getting lots of rest, Katherine says she has another secret weapon to help look and feel her best in times of stress: La Bruna Skincare's Cucumber Arcania Eye Serum.

"It's super easy," she shares. "Just a pump of oil, put it on your face and go to sleep, wake up, you're fine."

Although Katherine first discovered this product — which she describes as being "quick," "easy to use" and of course, smelling "really good" — in a PR package last month, she says this serum has been a must-have throughout her recent move, helping her skin feel revitalized and smooth even while running on little sleep.

"It's just been very helpful," Katherine says. "It helps you look more awake. I feel like every time I put it on I look less puffy in my eye area," she continues, calling the moisturizer her skincare "staple at the moment."

