Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Call Off Italy Wedding Weeks Before Ceremony, Leaving Guests and Fans Stunned

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their engagement just weeks before their planned destination wedding in Italy, leaving wedding guests and fans scrambling for answers. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 32, and Ramos were set to marry April 10, 2026, in Lake Como. But guests recently received a message informing them the ceremony had been canceled. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers,” the message obtained by TMZ read.

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Source: UNSPLASH Guests were informed weeks before the ceremony was scheduled to take place.

Prescott and Ramos, who have been linked since 2023 and engaged since 2024, share two young daughters together: Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 9 months. “They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” a representative for Ramos told People. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

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Conflicting Reports About What Led to the Split

Source: @sarahjane/INSTAGRAM The couple reportedly faced months of tension behind the scenes.

TMZ reported that Ramos initiated the split after the relationship had been “rocky behind the scenes for months,” including an alleged argument during a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip in the Bahamas. Ramos’ representative, however, told People the decision was mutual and not the result of a major conflict.

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Why Engagements Sometimes Collapse Late in the Process

Source: MEGA Psychotherapist said high-profile relationships often face intense public pressure.

“Breakups that appear sudden to the public are almost never actually sudden,” said psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert, author of the forthcoming Therapy Nation. “By the time a couple calls off an engagement — especially one tied to a major event like a destination wedding — there have usually been months of tension or unresolved issues building behind the scenes.” Wedding planning itself can intensify those pressures, particularly for couples living under public scrutiny. “Relationships involving high-profile individuals face pressures most couples never experience. There’s intense public scrutiny, demanding travel schedules, financial complexity, and often a large circle of family, friends and advisors involved in decisions,” Alpert added. “Wedding planning can intensify all of that. It forces couples to confront expectations about money, lifestyle, and long-term priorities all at once,” he continued. “When those pressures surface unresolved differences, the engagement period can act like a stress test.”

The Role Prenuptial Agreements Can Play

Source: @sarahjane/INSTAGRAM Lawyers noted prenuptial negotiations can sometimes lead couples to reconsider marriage.