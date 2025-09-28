Dakota and Elle Fanning Make History: Sisters to Star Together in 'The Nightingale'

Article continues below advertisement

Book lovers rejoice! Kristin Hannah's beloved novel, The Nightingale, is making its way to the big screen, and the casting announcement is nothing short of spectacular.

Source: @ellefanning/INSTAGRAM Dakota and Elle Fanning will costar for the first time in 'The Nightingale,' based on Kristin Hannah's novel.

Actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning will share the screen for the first time in this eagerly anticipated adaptation of the bestselling historical fiction novel.

"The Nightingale tells the stories of two sisters, separated by years and experience, by ideals, passion and circumstance, each embarking on her own dangerous path toward survival, love and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France — a heartbreakingly beautiful novel that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the durability of women," the book's summary explained.

Source: MEGA Dakota and Elle Fanning expressed excitement in a joint statement about working together.

The Fanning Sisters' Excitement

Dakota and Elle expressed their excitement for this unique opportunity in a joint statement released in July.

"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared," they said. "As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let's do this, sister!!"

In this film, Elle will portray Isabelle, while Dakota takes on the role of Vianne, according to IMDb. The sisters previously appeared in the 2001 film I Am Sam but did not share screen time as they played the younger and older versions of the same character.

Source: Kristin Hannah/AMAZON 'The Nightingale' was a Reese’s Book Club pick in March 2023.

Fan Reactions to the Casting

Fans could hardly contain their excitement about Dakota and Elle's casting. Hannah took to Instagram to celebrate the news, and her followers responded enthusiastically.

"CHILLS! Such a perfect casting and what a beautiful story to be in together for the first time," one fan commented on the July post. Another follower gushed, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!!!!!"

One excited reader declared, "My favourite book!! I'm going to be re-reading again!! I'm guessing Dakota will be Vianne and Elle will be Isabelle 🥰," while another remarked, "This is exactly who I pictured when I was reading it. 👏 perfection."

Source: MEGA The sisters appeared in 'I Am Sam' but didn’t share any scenes.

When Can We Expect 'The Nightingale'?

For fans eager to see the Fanning sisters light up the screen, patience is key.

