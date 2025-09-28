Dakota and Elle Fanning Make History: Sisters to Star Together in 'The Nightingale'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Book lovers rejoice! Kristin Hannah's beloved novel, The Nightingale, is making its way to the big screen, and the casting announcement is nothing short of spectacular.
Actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning will share the screen for the first time in this eagerly anticipated adaptation of the bestselling historical fiction novel.
"The Nightingale tells the stories of two sisters, separated by years and experience, by ideals, passion and circumstance, each embarking on her own dangerous path toward survival, love and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France — a heartbreakingly beautiful novel that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the durability of women," the book's summary explained.
The Fanning Sisters' Excitement
Dakota and Elle expressed their excitement for this unique opportunity in a joint statement released in July.
"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared," they said.
"As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let's do this, sister!!"
In this film, Elle will portray Isabelle, while Dakota takes on the role of Vianne, according to IMDb. The sisters previously appeared in the 2001 film I Am Sam but did not share screen time as they played the younger and older versions of the same character.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fan Reactions to the Casting
Fans could hardly contain their excitement about Dakota and Elle's casting. Hannah took to Instagram to celebrate the news, and her followers responded enthusiastically.
"CHILLS! Such a perfect casting and what a beautiful story to be in together for the first time," one fan commented on the July post.
Another follower gushed, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!!!!!"
One excited reader declared, "My favourite book!! I'm going to be re-reading again!! I'm guessing Dakota will be Vianne and Elle will be Isabelle 🥰," while another remarked, "This is exactly who I pictured when I was reading it. 👏 perfection."
When Can We Expect 'The Nightingale'?
For fans eager to see the Fanning sisters light up the screen, patience is key.
"Can we buy tickets now? For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's global book phenomenon The Nightingale," the official announcement on Hannah's Instagram revealed. "Directed by Michael Morris, #TheNightingaleMovie is coming exclusively to theatres February 12, 2027."